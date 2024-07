Today In Metal History 🤘 July 23rd, 2024🤘 NICK MENZA, SLASH, SAMMY HAGAR, THE WINERY DOGS, LEE AARON

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Nick Menza (MEGADETH) – July 23rd, 1964 – May 21st, 2016 (aged 51)



In 2014 (when he turned 50), we asked Nick what his Top Ten Metal Moments were:



1) Getting the gig in SLAYER for a week.

2) Jamming with Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson during sound check at Hammersmith Odeon in 1988 before I was asked to join MEGADETH.

3) Getting a direct phone call from Dave Mustaine telling me I got the gig.

4) Playing at Rock in Rio to over 200,000.

5) Supporting JUDAS PRIEST on the Painkiller tour.

6) Countdown To Extinction certified double platinum.

7) Sky diving.

8) Flying an airplane.

9) Opening for METALLICA for two weeks in Europe.

10) Covering "Motorbreath" with James LoMenzo





Blair Montgomery Thornton (BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE) - July 23rd, 1950

Saul "SLASH" Hudson (GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER) - July 23rd, 1965





Paul Souza (MELIAH RAGE, NU80, VELVETEEN PLAYBOYS) - July 23rd, 196?







SAMMY HAGAR's VOA - July 23rd, 1984

Sammy's last solo album before joining VAN HALEN.



THE BLACK CROWES’ Three Snakes And One Charm - July 23rd, 1996.





ZONARIA’s Arrival Of The Red Sun – July 23rd, 2012

LEGION OF THE DAMNED’s Ravenous Plague - July 23rd, 2013

MISERY SIGNAL’s Absent Light - July 23rd, 2013

THE WINERY DOGS’ The Winery Dogs – July 23rd, 2013

BLACK TUSK’s Tend No Wounds (EP) – July 23rd, 2013

AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Shoot – July 23rd, 2013

COUNTERPARTS’ The Difference Between Hell And Home – July 23rd, 2013





ATTILA - Closure - July 23, 2021

BERNIE MARSDEN - Kings - July 23, 2021

HED PE - Sandmine - July 23, 2021

LEE AARON - Radio On! - July 23, 2021

MORDRED - The Dark Parade - July 23, 2021

PHOENIX RISING - Acta Est Fabula - July 23, 2021

TANTRIC - The Sum Of All Things - July 23, 2021

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - Parabellum - July 23, 2021