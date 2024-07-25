Today In Metal History 🤘 July 25th, 2024🤘METALLICA, AC/DC, NAZARETH, SNOWY SHAW, OBITUARY, ALICE COOPER, VOIVOD

July 25, 2024, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Manuel “Manny” Charlton (NAZARETH) - July 25th, 1941 - July 5th, 2022 (aged 80)
Founding guitarist from 1968 - 1990.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 81st
James Stanley "Jim" McCarty (THE YARDBIRDS) - July 25th, 1943
Drummer Jim McCarty is the only member of the band to feature in every lineup.

Happy 74th
Mark Clarke (URIAH HEEP, COLISSEUM) - July 25th, 1950

Happy 56th 
Tommie Mike Christer Helgesson (aka Snowy Shaw; KING DIAMOND, DREAM EVIL, NOTRE DAME, MEMENTO MORI) - July 25th, 1968

Happy 55th
Trevor Peres (OBITUARY) - July 25th, 1969

Happy 51st 
Daniel Lloyd Davey (aka Dani Filth; CRADLE OF FILTH) - July 25th, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th
YES’ Yes - July 25th, 1969

Happy 54th
CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL’S Cosmo’s Factory - July 25th, 1970
#1 in Australia, Canada, France, Norway and the United States where it spent nine consecutive weeks in the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart.

Happy 44th
AC/DC's Back In Black - July 25th, 1980

Happy 41st 
METALLICA's Kill 'Em All - July 25th, 1983

Happy 37th 
LOUDNESS’ Lightning Strikes - July 25th, 1986

Happy 35th
ALICE COOPER's Trash - July 25th, 1989


Happy 18th
GRAVE's As Rapture Comes - July 25, 2006
VOIVOD's Katorz - July 25, 2006
FROM A SECOND STORY WINDOW's Delanda - July 25, 2006

Happy 10th
CRYSTAL EYES’ Killer - July 25, 2014



