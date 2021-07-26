Today In Metal History 🤘 July 26th, 2021🤘EXTREME, THE ROLLING STONES, ZZ TOP, FATES WARNING, NEVERMORE
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 78th
Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943
Happy 72nd
Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949
Happy 60th
Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961
Happy 58th
Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963
Happy 54th
Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967
Heavy Releases
Happy 48th
ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973
ZZ TOP's first Top Ten album in the US at #8. It was powered by this tune:
Happy 38th
ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983
Happy 28th
DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993
Happy 27th
FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994
Happy 16th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005
NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005
Happy 11th
36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010
Happy 10th
JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011
ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011
THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011
WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011
Happy 9th
HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012
Happy 8th
DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013
Happy 2nd
ALL OUT WAR - Crawl Among the Filth - July 26th, 2019
HATRIOT - From Days Unto Darkness - July 26th, 2019
LORDI - Recordead Live – Sextourcism in Z7 (DVD) - July 26th, 2019
THY ART IS MURDER - Human Target - July 26th, 2019
THE TRIGGER - The Time of Miracles - July 26th, 2019
WOLVES AT THE GATE - Eclipse - July 26th, 2019