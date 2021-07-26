Today In Metal History 🤘 July 26th, 2021🤘EXTREME, THE ROLLING STONES, ZZ TOP, FATES WARNING, NEVERMORE

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 78th

Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943







Happy 72nd

Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949



Happy 60th

Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961

Happy 58th

Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963



Happy 54th

Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967



Heavy Releases

Happy 48th

ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973

ZZ TOP's first Top Ten album in the US at #8. It was powered by this tune:

Happy 38th

ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983



Happy 28th

DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993



Happy 27th

FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994







Happy 16th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005

NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005







Happy 11th

36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010

Happy 10th

JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011

ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011

THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011

WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011

Happy 9th

HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012



Happy 8th

DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013

Happy 2nd

ALL OUT WAR - Crawl Among the Filth - July 26th, 2019

HATRIOT - From Days Unto Darkness - July 26th, 2019

LORDI - Recordead Live – Sextourcism in Z7 (DVD) - July 26th, 2019

THY ART IS MURDER - Human Target - July 26th, 2019

THE TRIGGER - The Time of Miracles - July 26th, 2019

WOLVES AT THE GATE - Eclipse - July 26th, 2019