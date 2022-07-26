Today In Metal History 🤘 July 26th, 2022🤘METAL CHURCH, THE ROLLING STONES, EXTREME, ZZ TOP, FATES WARNING, NEVERMORE

July 26, 2022, 26 minutes ago

news

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Mike Howe (METAL CHURCH, HERETIC): August 21, 1965 – July 26, 2021

Mike Howe was the singer of Metal Church from 1988 - 1996, and again from 2015 - 2021. Howe made his Metal Church debut on Blessing In Disguise, and his final work with the band was Damned If You Do. 


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th 
Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger  (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943


 
Happy 73rd 
Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949
 
Happy 61st 
Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961

Happy 59th 
Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963
 
Happy 55th 
Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967
 
HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th 
ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973
ZZ TOP's first Top Ten album in the US at #8. It was powered by this tune:

Happy 39th 
ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983
 
Happy 29th 
DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993
 
Happy 28th 
FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994


 
Happy 17th 
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005
NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005


 
Happy 12th 
36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010

Happy 11th 
JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011
ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011
THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011
WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011 

Happy 10th 
HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012
 
Happy 9th 
DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013

Happy 3rd
ALL OUT WAR - Crawl Among the Filth - July 26th, 2019
HATRIOT - From Days Unto Darkness - July 26th, 2019
LORDI - Recordead Live – Sextourcism in Z7 (DVD) - July 26th, 2019
THY ART IS MURDER - Human Target - July 26th, 2019
THE TRIGGER - The Time of Miracles - July 26th, 2019
WOLVES AT THE GATE - Eclipse - July 26th, 2019



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Patient Number 9” (Epic)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

