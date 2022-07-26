Today In Metal History 🤘 July 26th, 2022🤘METAL CHURCH, THE ROLLING STONES, EXTREME, ZZ TOP, FATES WARNING, NEVERMORE

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Mike Howe (METAL CHURCH, HERETIC): August 21, 1965 – July 26, 2021

Mike Howe was the singer of Metal Church from 1988 - 1996, and again from 2015 - 2021. Howe made his Metal Church debut on Blessing In Disguise, and his final work with the band was Damned If You Do.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 79th

Sir Michael Philip "Mick" Jagger (THE ROLLING STONES) - July 26th, 1943







Happy 73rd

Roger Meddows Taylor (QUEEN) - July 26th, 1949



Happy 61st

Gary Francis Caine Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) - July 26th, 1961

Happy 59th

Andy Timmons (DANGER DANGER) - July 26th, 1963



Happy 55th

Erik Norlander (LANA LANE) - July 26th, 1967



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

ZZ TOP's Tres Hombres - July 26th, 1973

ZZ TOP's first Top Ten album in the US at #8. It was powered by this tune:

Happy 39th

ASIA's Alpha - July 26th, 1983



Happy 29th

DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On - July 26th, 1993



Happy 28th

FATES WARNING’s Inside Out – July 26th, 1994







Happy 17th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN's Unleash The Fury - July 26th, 2005

NEVERMORE's This Godless Endeavor - July 26th, 2005







Happy 12th

36 CRAZYFISTS' Collisions And Castaways - July 26th, 2010

Happy 11th

JAMEY JASTA’s Jasta – July 26th, 2011

ALL SHALL PERISH’s This Is Where It Ends - July 26th, 2011

THE QUILL’s Full Circle – July 26th, 2011

WORLD UNDER BLOOD’s Tactical – July 26th, 2011

Happy 10th

HERETIC’s A Time Of Crisis – July 26th, 2012



Happy 9th

DEADLOCK’s The Arsonist – July 26th, 2013

Happy 3rd

ALL OUT WAR - Crawl Among the Filth - July 26th, 2019

HATRIOT - From Days Unto Darkness - July 26th, 2019

LORDI - Recordead Live – Sextourcism in Z7 (DVD) - July 26th, 2019

THY ART IS MURDER - Human Target - July 26th, 2019

THE TRIGGER - The Time of Miracles - July 26th, 2019

WOLVES AT THE GATE - Eclipse - July 26th, 2019