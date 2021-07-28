Today In Metal History 🤘 July 28th, 2021🤘ARCH ENEMY, BLACK SABBATH, PINK FLOYD, BAD COMPANY
July 28, 2021, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD) - July 28th, 1943 – September 15th, 2008
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 52nd
Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, CARCASS) - July 28th, 1969 (photo above by Mark Gromen)
Happy 72nd
Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY) - July 28th, 1949
Jürgen Rosenthal (SCORPIONS) – July 28th, 1949
Before he did his compulsory service with the German army, he played on the SCORPIONS’ Fly To The Rainbow album in 1974. He then joined ELOY for 1976's Dawn album.
Happy 70th
Gregg Giuffria (GIUFFRIA, ANGEL, HOUSE OF LORDS) - July 28th, 1951
Happy 67th
Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, LIVING LOUD, DIXIE DREGS) - July 28th, 1954
Happy 52nd
Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD) - July 28th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 46th
BLACK SABBATH's Sabotage - July 28th, 1975
Happy 42nd
RAINBOW's Down To Earth - July 28th, 1979
RAINBOW's only album with singer Graham Bonnet. The Russ Ballard-Written “Since You’ve Been Gone”, the band’s first commercial hit:
Happy 23rd
FEAR FACTORY's Obsolete - July 28th, 1998
Happy 15th
SABATON's Attero Dominatus - July 28th, 2006
Happy 10th
MELIAH RAGE’s Dead To The World - July 28th, 2011
Happy 4th
ALICE COOPER - Paranormal - July 28th, 2017
BYZANTINE - The Cicada Tree - July 28th, 2017
CALLEJON - Fandigo - July 28th, 2017
MAKE THEM SUFFER - Worlds Apart - July 28th, 2017
MASTERPLAN - PumpKings (covers album) - July 28th, 2017
THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN - Cypress Ave. - July 28th, 2017
PRONG - Zero Days - July 28th, 2017
RAGE - Seasons of the Black - July 28th, 2017
REX BROWN - Smoke on This… - July 28th, 2017
RINGS OF SATURN - Ultu Ulla - July 28th, 2017
SHADOWSIDE - Shades of Humanity - July 28th, 2017