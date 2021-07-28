Today In Metal History 🤘 July 28th, 2021🤘ARCH ENEMY, BLACK SABBATH, PINK FLOYD, BAD COMPANY

July 28, 2021, an hour ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD) - July 28th, 1943 – September 15th, 2008

Heavy Birthdays
 
Happy 52nd 
Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, CARCASS) - July 28th, 1969 (photo above by Mark Gromen)
 
Happy 72nd 
Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY) - July 28th, 1949
Jürgen Rosenthal (SCORPIONS) – July 28th, 1949
Before he did his compulsory service with the German army, he played on the SCORPIONS’ Fly To The Rainbow album in 1974. He then joined ELOY for 1976's Dawn album. 


 
Happy 70th 
Gregg Giuffria (GIUFFRIA, ANGEL, HOUSE OF LORDS) - July 28th, 1951
 
Happy 67th 
Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, LIVING LOUD, DIXIE DREGS) - July 28th, 1954


 
Happy 52nd 
Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD) - July 28th, 1969
 
Heavy Releases

Happy 46th 
BLACK SABBATH's Sabotage - July 28th, 1975


 
Happy 42nd 
RAINBOW's Down To Earth - July 28th, 1979
RAINBOW's only album with singer Graham Bonnet. The Russ Ballard-Written “Since You’ve Been Gone”, the band’s first commercial hit:

Happy 23rd 
FEAR FACTORY's Obsolete - July 28th, 1998


 
Happy 15th 
SABATON's Attero Dominatus - July 28th, 2006
 
Happy 10th 
MELIAH RAGE’s Dead To The World - July 28th, 2011

Happy 4th
ALICE COOPER - Paranormal - July 28th, 2017
BYZANTINE - The Cicada Tree - July 28th, 2017
CALLEJON - Fandigo - July 28th, 2017
MAKE THEM SUFFER - Worlds Apart - July 28th, 2017
MASTERPLAN - PumpKings (covers album) - July 28th, 2017
THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN - Cypress Ave. - July 28th, 2017
PRONG - Zero Days - July 28th, 2017
RAGE - Seasons of the Black - July 28th, 2017
REX BROWN - Smoke on This… - July 28th, 2017
RINGS OF SATURN - Ultu Ulla - July 28th, 2017
SHADOWSIDE - Shades of Humanity - July 28th, 2017

 




