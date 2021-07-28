Today In Metal History 🤘 July 28th, 2021🤘ARCH ENEMY, BLACK SABBATH, PINK FLOYD, BAD COMPANY

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD) - July 28th, 1943 – September 15th, 2008





Heavy Birthdays



Happy 52nd

Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, CARCASS) - July 28th, 1969 (photo above by Mark Gromen)



Happy 72nd

Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY) - July 28th, 1949

Jürgen Rosenthal (SCORPIONS) – July 28th, 1949

Before he did his compulsory service with the German army, he played on the SCORPIONS’ Fly To The Rainbow album in 1974. He then joined ELOY for 1976's Dawn album.







Happy 70th

Gregg Giuffria (GIUFFRIA, ANGEL, HOUSE OF LORDS) - July 28th, 1951



Happy 67th

Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, LIVING LOUD, DIXIE DREGS) - July 28th, 1954







Happy 52nd

Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD) - July 28th, 1969



Heavy Releases

Happy 46th

BLACK SABBATH's Sabotage - July 28th, 1975







Happy 42nd

RAINBOW's Down To Earth - July 28th, 1979

RAINBOW's only album with singer Graham Bonnet. The Russ Ballard-Written “Since You’ve Been Gone”, the band’s first commercial hit:





Happy 23rd

FEAR FACTORY's Obsolete - July 28th, 1998







Happy 15th

SABATON's Attero Dominatus - July 28th, 2006



Happy 10th

MELIAH RAGE’s Dead To The World - July 28th, 2011



Happy 4th

ALICE COOPER - Paranormal - July 28th, 2017

BYZANTINE - The Cicada Tree - July 28th, 2017

CALLEJON - Fandigo - July 28th, 2017

MAKE THEM SUFFER - Worlds Apart - July 28th, 2017

MASTERPLAN - PumpKings (covers album) - July 28th, 2017

THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN - Cypress Ave. - July 28th, 2017

PRONG - Zero Days - July 28th, 2017

RAGE - Seasons of the Black - July 28th, 2017

REX BROWN - Smoke on This… - July 28th, 2017

RINGS OF SATURN - Ultu Ulla - July 28th, 2017

SHADOWSIDE - Shades of Humanity - July 28th, 2017