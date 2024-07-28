Today In Metal History 🤘 July 28th, 2024🤘BLACK SABBATH, ZZ TOP, ARCH ENEMY, PINK FLOYD, BAD COMPANY, RAINBOW
July 28, 2024, 3 hours ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD) - July 28th, 1943 – September 15th, 2008 (aged 65)
R.I.P. Joe Michael "Dusty" Hill (ZZ TOP): May 19, 1949 – July 28, 2021 (aged 72)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 55th
Michael Amott (ARCH ENEMY, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, CARCASS) - July 28th, 1969 (photo above by Mark Gromen)
Happy 75th
Simon Kirke (BAD COMPANY) - July 28th, 1949
Jürgen Rosenthal (SCORPIONS) – July 28th, 1949
Before he did his compulsory service with the German army, he played on the SCORPIONS’ Fly To The Rainbow album in 1974. He then joined ELOY for 1976's Dawn album.
Happy 73rd
Gregg Giuffria (GIUFFRIA, ANGEL, HOUSE OF LORDS) - July 28th, 1951
Happy 70th
Steve Morse (DEEP PURPLE, LIVING LOUD, DIXIE DREGS) - July 28th, 1954
Happy 55th
Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD) - July 28th, 1969
Heavy Releases
Happy 49th
BLACK SABBATH's Sabotage - July 28th, 1975
Happy 45th
RAINBOW's Down To Earth - July 28th, 1979
RAINBOW's only album with singer Graham Bonnet. The Russ Ballard-Written “Since You’ve Been Gone”, the band’s first commercial hit:
Happy 26th
FEAR FACTORY's Obsolete - July 28th, 1998
Happy 18th
SABATON's Attero Dominatus - July 28th, 2006
Happy 13th
MELIAH RAGE’s Dead To The World - July 28th, 2011
Happy 7th
ALICE COOPER - Paranormal - July 28th, 2017
BYZANTINE - The Cicada Tree - July 28th, 2017
CALLEJON - Fandigo - July 28th, 2017
MAKE THEM SUFFER - Worlds Apart - July 28th, 2017
MASTERPLAN - PumpKings (covers album) - July 28th, 2017
THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN - Cypress Ave. - July 28th, 2017
PRONG - Zero Days - July 28th, 2017
RAGE - Seasons of the Black - July 28th, 2017
REX BROWN - Smoke on This… - July 28th, 2017
RINGS OF SATURN - Ultu Ulla - July 28th, 2017
SHADOWSIDE - Shades of Humanity - July 28th, 2017
Happy 1st
CONTRARIAN - Demos & Oddities: 1995–1999 - July 28th, 2023
FROM ASHES TO NEW - Blackout - July 28th, 2023
GIRLSCHOOL - Wtfortyfive? - July 28th, 2023
MUTOID MAN - Mutants - July 28th, 2023
PANZERCHRIST - Last Of A Kind - July 28th, 2023
SEVENDUST - Truth Killer - July 28th, 2023
SIGNS OF THE SWARM - Amongst The Low & Empty - July 28th, 2023
UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS - Slaughter On First Avenue - July 28th, 2023