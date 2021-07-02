Today In Metal History 🤘 July 2nd, 2021🤘 DIO, GUNS N' ROSES, FOREIGNER, ALICE COOPER, DEEP PURPLE

30 years ago today (July 2nd, 1991) during the Use Your Illusion Tour at the Riverport Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri, GUNS N’ ROSES singer Axl Rose incites a riot by jumping off stage and confronts a fan filming the show. Whoa. Try this now Axl. 😎



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 51st

PORCUPINE TREE's Colin Edwin - July 2nd, 1970

Heavy Releases

Happy 40th

FOREIGNER 4 - July 2nd, 1981

Ten weeks straight at #1 on the US Billboard charts.



Happy 38th

DIO's The Last In Line - July 2nd, 1984



Happy 30th

ALICE COOPER's Hey Stoopid - July 2nd, 1991

Happy 28th

DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On... - July 2nd, 1993

The last album recorded with the band's classic Mk II line-up: Gillian + Blackmore + Lord + Glover + Paice.



Happy 19th

AEROSMITH’s O, Yeah! Ultimate Aerosmith Hits - July 2nd, 2002

Happy 11th

CONTRIVE’s The Internal Dialogue - July 2nd, 2010

SOILWORK’s The Panic Broadcast - July 2nd, 2010

Happy 9th

BONDED BY BLOOD’s The Aftermath - July 2nd, 2012

Happy 8th

HUNTRESS’ Starbound Beast - July 2nd, 2013



Happy 5th

BRAIN DRILL’s Boundless Obscenity - July 2nd, 2016