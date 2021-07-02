Today In Metal History 🤘 July 2nd, 2021🤘 DIO, GUNS N' ROSES, FOREIGNER, ALICE COOPER, DEEP PURPLE
30 years ago today (July 2nd, 1991) during the Use Your Illusion Tour at the Riverport Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri, GUNS N’ ROSES singer Axl Rose incites a riot by jumping off stage and confronts a fan filming the show. Whoa. Try this now Axl. 😎
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 51st
PORCUPINE TREE's Colin Edwin - July 2nd, 1970
Heavy Releases
Happy 40th
FOREIGNER 4 - July 2nd, 1981
Ten weeks straight at #1 on the US Billboard charts.
Happy 38th
DIO's The Last In Line - July 2nd, 1984
Happy 30th
ALICE COOPER's Hey Stoopid - July 2nd, 1991
Happy 28th
DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On... - July 2nd, 1993
The last album recorded with the band's classic Mk II line-up: Gillian + Blackmore + Lord + Glover + Paice.
Happy 19th
AEROSMITH’s O, Yeah! Ultimate Aerosmith Hits - July 2nd, 2002
Happy 11th
CONTRIVE’s The Internal Dialogue - July 2nd, 2010
SOILWORK’s The Panic Broadcast - July 2nd, 2010
Happy 9th
BONDED BY BLOOD’s The Aftermath - July 2nd, 2012
Happy 8th
HUNTRESS’ Starbound Beast - July 2nd, 2013
Happy 5th
BRAIN DRILL’s Boundless Obscenity - July 2nd, 2016