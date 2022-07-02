Today In Metal History 🤘 July 2nd, 2022🤘 DIO, GUNS N' ROSES, FOREIGNER, ALICE COOPER, DEEP PURPLE
July 2, 2022, an hour ago
HEAVY HISTORY
31 years ago today (July 2nd, 1991) during the Use Your Illusion Tour at the Riverport Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri, GUNS N’ ROSES singer Axl Rose incites a riot by jumping off stage and confronts a fan filming the show. Whoa. Try this now Axl. 😎
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 52nd
PORCUPINE TREE's Colin Edwin - July 2nd, 1970
Heavy Releases
Happy 41st
FOREIGNER 4 - July 2nd, 1981
Ten weeks straight at #1 on the US Billboard charts.
Happy 39th
DIO's The Last In Line - July 2nd, 1984
Happy 31st
ALICE COOPER's Hey Stoopid - July 2nd, 1991
Happy 29th
DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On... - July 2nd, 1993
The last album recorded with the band's classic Mk II line-up: Gillian + Blackmore + Lord + Glover + Paice.
Happy 20th
AEROSMITH’s O, Yeah! Ultimate Aerosmith Hits - July 2nd, 2002
Happy 12th
CONTRIVE’s The Internal Dialogue - July 2nd, 2010
SOILWORK’s The Panic Broadcast - July 2nd, 2010
Happy 10th
BONDED BY BLOOD’s The Aftermath - July 2nd, 2012
Happy 9th
HUNTRESS’ Starbound Beast - July 2nd, 2013
Happy 6th
BRAIN DRILL’s Boundless Obscenity - July 2nd, 2016