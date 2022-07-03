Today In Metal History 🤘 July 3rd, 2022🤘 JIM MORRISON, RATT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IN FLAMES
July 3, 2022
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Lewis Brian Hopkins Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969 (27)
Brian Jones was discovered motionless at the bottom of his swimming pool at his Cotchford Farm in Hartfield, East Sussex the night of July 2/3, 1969. The coroner's report stated "death by misadventure", and noted his liver and heart were heavily enlarged by drug and alcohol abuse.
R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 – July 3rd, 1971 (27)
51 years ago today (July 3rd, 1971) the legendary singer from THE DOORS, Jim Morrison was found dead in a bathtub in Paris, France. The cause of death was given as heart failure. He was only 27 and the fourth member of the 27 Club (behind Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin).
Andrew McLan "Andy" Fraser (FREE) - July 3rd, 1952 - March 16th, 2015 (62)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 63rd
STEPHEN PEARCY (RATT) - July 3rd, 1959
Happy 70th
Andrew McLan "Andy" Fraser (FREE) - July 3rd, 1952
Happy Birthday Bernd "Bernemann" Kost (SODOM) - July 3rd
Happy Birthday Mitch Perry (TALAS, HEAVEN, STEELER, MSG, LITA FORD) - July 3rd
Heavy Releases
Happy 32nd
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Lights... Camera... Revolution! - July 3rd, 1990
Happy 26th
CRYPTOPSY’s None So Vile – July 3rd, 1996
Happy 22nd
IN FLAMES’ Clayman – July 3rd, 2000
Happy 11th
EXHUMED’s All Guts, No Glory - July 3rd, 2011
Happy 10th
NILE’s At The Gate Of Sethu - July 3rd, 2012
KATAKLYSM’s The Iron Will: 20 Years Determined - July 3rd, 2012
ICARUS WITCH’s Rise - July 3rd, 2012
PERIPHERY’s Periphery II: This Time It's Personal - July 3rd, 2012
THE WORD ALIVE’s Life Cycles - July 3rd, 2012
Happy 2nd
BORIS’ NO - July 3rd, 2020
BURY TOMORROW’s Cannibal - July 3rd, 2020
HAUNT’s Flashback - July 3rd, 2020
HENRY DEREK ELIS’ All the Pretty Little Horses (EP) - July 3rd, 2020
JESU’s Never (EP) - July 3rd, 2020
KHEMMIS’ More Songs About Death, Vol. 1 (EP) - July 3rd, 2020
POLTERGEIST’s Feather Of Truth - July 3rd, 2020
POWERWOLF’s Best Of The Blessed (compilation album) - July 3rd, 2020