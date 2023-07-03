Today In Metal History 🤘 July 3rd, 2023🤘 JIM MORRISON, RATT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, CRYPTOPSY, IN FLAMES

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Lewis Brian Hopkins Jones (THE ROLLING STONES) - February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969 (aged 27)

Brian Jones was discovered motionless at the bottom of his swimming pool at his Cotchford Farm in Hartfield, East Sussex the night of July 2/3, 1969. The coroner's report stated "death by misadventure", and noted his liver and heart were heavily enlarged by drug and alcohol abuse.







R.I.P. James Douglas "Jim" Morrison (THE DOORS) - December 8th, 1943 – July 3rd, 1971 (aged 27)



52 years ago today (July 3rd, 1971) the legendary singer from THE DOORS, Jim Morrison was found dead in a bathtub in Paris, France. The cause of death was given as heart failure. He was only 27 and the fourth member of the 27 Club (behind Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin).



​



Andrew McLan "Andy" Fraser (FREE) - July 3rd, 1952 - March 16th, 2015 (62)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th

STEPHEN PEARCY (RATT) - July 3rd, 1959





Happy 71st

Andrew McLan "Andy" Fraser (FREE) - July 3rd, 1952

Happy Birthday Bernd "Bernemann" Kost (SODOM) - July 3rd

Happy Birthday Mitch Perry (TALAS, HEAVEN, STEELER, MSG, LITA FORD) - July 3rd

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 33rd

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Lights... Camera... Revolution! - July 3rd, 1990



Happy 27th

CRYPTOPSY’s None So Vile – July 3rd, 1996

Happy 23rd

IN FLAMES’ Clayman – July 3rd, 2000



Happy 12th

EXHUMED’s All Guts, No Glory - July 3rd, 2011

Happy 11th

NILE’s At The Gate Of Sethu - July 3rd, 2012

KATAKLYSM’s The Iron Will: 20 Years Determined - July 3rd, 2012

ICARUS WITCH’s Rise - July 3rd, 2012

PERIPHERY’s Periphery II: This Time It's Personal - July 3rd, 2012

THE WORD ALIVE’s Life Cycles - July 3rd, 2012



Happy 3rd

BORIS’ NO - July 3rd, 2020

BURY TOMORROW’s Cannibal - July 3rd, 2020

HAUNT’s Flashback - July 3rd, 2020

HENRY DEREK ELIS’ All the Pretty Little Horses (EP) - July 3rd, 2020

JESU’s Never (EP) - July 3rd, 2020

KHEMMIS’ More Songs About Death, Vol. 1 (EP) - July 3rd, 2020

POLTERGEIST’s Feather Of Truth - July 3rd, 2020

POWERWOLF’s Best Of The Blessed (compilation album) - July 3rd, 2020