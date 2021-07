Today In Metal History 🤘 July 4th, 2021🤘 FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, STRYPER, SLAUGHTER, Y&T

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 69th

John Charles Waite (BAD ENGLISH, THE BABYS) - July 4th, 1952

Happy 61st

Rob "Wacko" Hunter (RAVEN) - July 4th, 1960

Happy 58th

Michael Sweet (STRYPER) - July 4th, 1963



Happy 57th

Mark Slaughter (SLAUGHTER) - July 4th, 1964



Heavy Releases

Happy 37th

Y&T’s In Rock We Trust - July 4th, 1984

Happy 35th

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's Doomsday For The Deceiver - July 4th, 1986



Happy 29th

JACKYL’s Jackyl - July 4th, 1992



Happy 26th

FOO FIGHTERS’ Foo Fighters - July 4th, 1995

Written and recorded all by himself as he mourned the loss of NIRVANA bandmate Kurt Cobain… Dave Grohl’s FOO FIGHTERS debut album, Foo Fighters, was released 26 years ago today.

Happy 21st

JIMMY PAGE AND THE BLACK CROWES’ Live at the Greek: Excess All Areas - July 4th, 2000

Happy 16th

ALICE COOPER’s Dirty Diamonds - July 4th, 2005



Happy 7th

ORIGIN’s Omnipresent - July 4th, 2014