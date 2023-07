Today In Metal History 🤘 July 4th, 2023🤘 STRYPER, OZZY + SHARON OSBOURNE, RAVEN, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, SLAUGHTER, Y&T

HEAVY HISTORY



Happy 41st wedding anniversary OZZY + SHARON OSBOURNE! (July 4th, 1982)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

John Charles Waite (BAD ENGLISH, THE BABYS) - July 4th, 1952





Happy 63rd

Rob "Wacko" Hunter (RAVEN) - July 4th, 1960





Happy 60th

Michael Sweet (STRYPER) - July 4th, 1963 (Photo credit James Garvin)



Happy 59th

Mark Slaughter (SLAUGHTER) - July 4th, 1964



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

Y&Ts In Rock We Trust - July 4th, 1984





Happy 37th

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's Doomsday For The Deceiver - July 4th, 1986



Happy 31st

JACKYLs Jackyl - July 4th, 1992



Happy 28th

FOO FIGHTERS Foo Fighters - July 4th, 1995

Written and recorded all by himself as he mourned the loss of NIRVANA bandmate Kurt Cobain Dave Grohls FOO FIGHTERS debut album, Foo Fighters, was released 26 years ago today.





Happy 23rd

JIMMY PAGE AND THE BLACK CROWES Live at the Greek: Excess All Areas - July 4th, 2000





Happy 18th

ALICE COOPERs Dirty Diamonds - July 4th, 2005



Happy 9th

ORIGINs Omnipresent - July 4th, 2014