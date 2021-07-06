Today In Metal History 🤘 July 6th, 2021🤘 QUIET RIOT, HEART, RATT, SAXON

The band's only #1 Heavy Birthdays

Happy 69th

Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952

Founding guitarist for SAXON from 1979 (Saxon) until 1995 (Dogs Of War)

Happy 72nd

Michael Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949

Happy 69th

Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952

Heavy Releases

Happy 49th

EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER’S Trilogy - July 6th, 1972

Happy 36th

HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985

The band's only #1 album in the US and only #1 single with "These Dreams".

Happy 35th

QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986

The last time QUIET RIOT hit the Billboard charts in the US.



Happy 22nd

DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999

GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999

RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999

AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999



Happy 12th

THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process - July 6th, 2009

THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events - July 6th, 2009

Happy 11th

HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010

VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions - July 6th, 2010

A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell - July 6th, 2010

Happy 10th

CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011