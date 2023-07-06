Today In Metal History 🤘 July 6th, 2023🤘 BW&BK, QUIET RIOT, SAXON, HEART, RATT, GREAT WHITE

HEAVY HISTORY



Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles was born 29 years ago today! The name “stolen” from AGONY COLUMN’s second album from 1991 (with band approval!).

BraveWords founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson reminisces:

“Not sure why we dated it March 1994, but cool metal history nonetheless. Martin Popoff and I pieced together BraveWords & Bloody Knuckles Vol. 1 No. 1. 29 years ago today (July 6th, 1994). I took it to a printer and ran off 100 copies for $261.25 Canadian. 🎂 $2.61 cost per mag and sold them for $1.95. I didn’t want to sell any ads either, cuz I wanted to show people we could actually come up with an issue first. A “brave” move, but that business model would soon change. Who knows how much these copies are worth now? I only have 4 (four) left."



TALENT WE LOST



The guy that told us to “Rock Around The Clock” was born 98 years ago today (July 6th, 1925). 🎂 BILL HALEY sold 60 million records worldwide and died in 1981 at the age of 55.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952

Founding guitarist for SAXON from 1979 (Saxon) until 1995 (Dogs Of War)





Happy 74th

Michael Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949





Happy 71st

Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952



Happy 55th

Kingsley “King” Eldon Fowley III (DECEASED, OCTOBER 31st) - July 6th, 1968

Heavy Releases

Happy 51st

EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER’S Trilogy - July 6th, 1972

Happy 38th

HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985

The band's only #1 album in the US and only #1 single with "These Dreams".

Happy 37th

QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986

The last time QUIET RIOT hit the Billboard charts in the US.



Happy 24th

DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999

GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999

RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999

AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999



Happy 14th

THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process - July 6th, 2009

THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events - July 6th, 2009

Happy 13th

HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010

VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions - July 6th, 2010

A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell - July 6th, 2010

Happy 12th

CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011