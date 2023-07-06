Today In Metal History 🤘 July 6th, 2023🤘 BW&BK, QUIET RIOT, SAXON, HEART, RATT, GREAT WHITE
July 6, 2023, 27 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles was born 29 years ago today! The name “stolen” from AGONY COLUMN’s second album from 1991 (with band approval!).
BraveWords founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson reminisces:
“Not sure why we dated it March 1994, but cool metal history nonetheless. Martin Popoff and I pieced together BraveWords & Bloody Knuckles Vol. 1 No. 1. 29 years ago today (July 6th, 1994). I took it to a printer and ran off 100 copies for $261.25 Canadian. 🎂 $2.61 cost per mag and sold them for $1.95. I didn’t want to sell any ads either, cuz I wanted to show people we could actually come up with an issue first. A “brave” move, but that business model would soon change. Who knows how much these copies are worth now? I only have 4 (four) left."
TALENT WE LOST
The guy that told us to “Rock Around The Clock” was born 98 years ago today (July 6th, 1925). 🎂 BILL HALEY sold 60 million records worldwide and died in 1981 at the age of 55.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 71st
Graham Oliver (SAXON) - July 6th, 1952
Founding guitarist for SAXON from 1979 (Saxon) until 1995 (Dogs Of War)
Happy 74th
Michael Shrieve - (SANTANA, HSAS) - July 6th, 1949
Happy 71st
Jesse Harms (SAMMY HAGAR, REO SPEEDWAGON) - July 6th, 1952
Happy 55th
Kingsley “King” Eldon Fowley III (DECEASED, OCTOBER 31st) - July 6th, 1968
Heavy Releases
Happy 51st
EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER’S Trilogy - July 6th, 1972
Happy 38th
HEART's Heart - July 6th, 1985
The band's only #1 album in the US and only #1 single with "These Dreams".
Happy 37th
QUIET RIOT's QR III - July 6th, 1986
The last time QUIET RIOT hit the Billboard charts in the US.
Happy 24th
DOKKEN’s The Very Best Of Dokken - July 6th, 1999
GREAT WHITE’s Can’t Get There From Here - July 6th, 1999
RATT's Ratt - July 6th, 1999
AGALLOCH’s Pale Folklore – July 6th, 1999
Happy 14th
THE PROJECT HATE’s The Lustrate Process - July 6th, 2009
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXPERIENCE’s Danza III: The Series Of Unfortunate Events - July 6th, 2009
Happy 13th
HELSTAR’s Rising From The Grave - July 6th, 2010
VALKYRIE’s Man Of Two Visions - July 6th, 2010
A PLEA FOR PURGING’s The Marriage Of Heaven And Hell - July 6th, 2010
Happy 12th
CHTHONIC’s Takasago Army – July 6th, 2011