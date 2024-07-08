Today In Metal History 🤘 July 8th, 2024🤘 EMPEROR, CRIMSON GLORY, QUIET RIOT, HELLOWEEN, JUDAS PRIEST

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. John Patrick Jr. McDonald (Midnight from CRIMSON GLORY): April 29th, 1962 - July 8th, 2009 (aged 47)

He sang on these gems: Crimson Glory (1986), Transcendence (1988), Strange and Beautiful (1991).

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 73rd

Greg T Walker (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLACKFOOT) - July 8th, 1951

Happy 67th

Carlos Cavazo (RATT, QUIET RIOT) - July 8th, 1957

Happy 60th

Steve Ramsey (SKYCLAD, SATAN) - July 8th, 1964



Happy 57th

Tommy Vetterli (CORONER) - July 8th, 1967





Happy 55th

George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE, MONSTROSITY) - July 8th, 1969





Heavy Releases

Happy 30th

HELLOWEEN’s Master Of The Rings - July 8th, 1994

HELLOWEEN introduce new singer Andi Deris (ex-PINK CREAM 69) and drummer Uli Kusch (ex-GAMMA RAY).



Happy 27th

EMPEROR’s Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk – July 8th, 1997

PRIMUS’ Brown Album – July 8th, 1997

EXODUS’ Another Lesson In Violence - July 8th, 1997

Paul Baloff returns, albeit briefly. He would sadly pass in 2002.



Happy 21st

DAVID LEE ROTH’s Diamond Dave - July 8th, 2003

Happy 16th

CANNIBAL CORPSE's Centuries Of Torment: The First 20 Years - July 8th, 2008

WHITECHAPEL's This Is Exile - July 8th, 2008

Happy 10th

JUDAS PRIEST’s Redeemer Of Souls - July 8th, 2014

Seven years ago today we saw Richie Faulkner replace K.K. Downing in JUDAS PRIEST. The band’s first top ten album debut in the US! It also went #1 in Czechoslovakia and Finland.







GOATWHORE’s Constricting Rage Of The Merciless - July 8th, 2014

STEEL PROPHET’s Omniscient - July 8th, 2014

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Celestite - July 8th, 2014

CHELSEA GRIN’s Ashes To Ashes – July 8th, 2014

Happy 8th

CENTINEX’s Doomsday Rituals - July 8th, 2016

CHEVELLE’s The North Corridor - July 8th, 2016

DEADLOCK’s Hybris - July 8th, 2016

NONPOINT’s The Poison Red - July 8th, 2016

TRICK OR TREAT’s Rabbits' Hill, Pt. 2 - July 8th, 2016

WOLVERINE’s Machina Viva - July 8th, 2016