Today In Metal History 🤘 June 12th, 2024🤘 BOSTON, ASIA, MEGADETH, PARADISE LOST, BAD COMPANY, RUSH

TALENT WE LOST

Late singer Bradley Edward “Brad” Delp (BOSTON): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007 (aged 55)





John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - June 12th, 1949 - January 31st, 2017 (aged 67)







Philomena Lynott (THIN LIZZY legend Phil Lynott’s mother): October 22nd, 1930 – June 12th, 2019 (aged 88)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 83rd

ROY HARPER (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN) - June 12th, 1941

On Led Zeppelin III, LED ZEPPELIN paid tribute to this influential British musician, with the song, ”Hats Off to (Roy) Harper”. Harper also sang lead on "Have A Cigar" from PINK FLOYD’s Wish You Were Here album.

Happy 74th

Bun E. Carlos (real name Brad M. Carlson; CHEAP TRICK) - June 12th, 1950



Happy 50th

Max Kolesne (KRISIUN) - June 12th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

MEGADETH's Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - June 12th, 1985







Happy 36th

BOLT THROWER’s In Battle There Is No Law - June 12th, 1988

Happy 34th

BAD COMPANY’s Holy Water - June 12th, 1990

The late Brian Howe’s golden voice...

Happy 29th

PARADISE LOST's Draconian Times - June 12th, 1995



Happy 18th Birthday

CELESTIAL's Desolate North - June 12th, 2006

DISARMONIA MUNDI's Mind Tricks - June 12th, 2006

Happy 17th

PIG DESTROYER's Phantom Limb - June 12th, 2007

A PERFECT MURDER's War Of Aggression - June 12th, 2007

ANTERIOR's This Age Of Silence - June 12th, 2007

Happy 12th

RUSH's Clockwork Angels - June 12th, 2012

Clockwork Angels is the nineteenth and final studio album by Rush.







Happy 11th

KLANK’s Urban Warfare – June 12th, 2012

Happy 4th

ANONYMUS’ La Bestia - June 12th, 2020

BEHOLD... THE ARCTOPUS’ Hapeleptic Overtrove - June 12th, 2020

BPMD’s American Made (covers album) - June 12th, 2020

CLINT LOWERY’s Grief & Distance (EP) - June 12th, 2020

LORD’s Chaos Raining (EP) - June 12th, 2020

MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL’s We Are the Night - June 12th, 2020

MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s More Machine Than Man - June 12th, 2020

