Today In Metal History 🤘 June 12th, 2024🤘 BOSTON, ASIA, MEGADETH, PARADISE LOST, BAD COMPANY, RUSH
June 12, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
Late singer Bradley Edward “Brad” Delp (BOSTON): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007 (aged 55)
John Kenneth Wetton (ASIA, KING CRIMSON) - June 12th, 1949 - January 31st, 2017 (aged 67)
Philomena Lynott (THIN LIZZY legend Phil Lynott’s mother): October 22nd, 1930 – June 12th, 2019 (aged 88)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 83rd
ROY HARPER (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN) - June 12th, 1941
On Led Zeppelin III, LED ZEPPELIN paid tribute to this influential British musician, with the song, ”Hats Off to (Roy) Harper”. Harper also sang lead on "Have A Cigar" from PINK FLOYD’s Wish You Were Here album.
Happy 74th
Bun E. Carlos (real name Brad M. Carlson; CHEAP TRICK) - June 12th, 1950
Happy 50th
Max Kolesne (KRISIUN) - June 12th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 39th
MEGADETH's Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - June 12th, 1985
Happy 36th
BOLT THROWER’s In Battle There Is No Law - June 12th, 1988
Happy 34th
BAD COMPANY’s Holy Water - June 12th, 1990
The late Brian Howe’s golden voice...
Happy 29th
PARADISE LOST's Draconian Times - June 12th, 1995
Happy 18th Birthday
CELESTIAL's Desolate North - June 12th, 2006
DISARMONIA MUNDI's Mind Tricks - June 12th, 2006
Happy 17th
PIG DESTROYER's Phantom Limb - June 12th, 2007
A PERFECT MURDER's War Of Aggression - June 12th, 2007
ANTERIOR's This Age Of Silence - June 12th, 2007
Happy 12th
RUSH's Clockwork Angels - June 12th, 2012
Clockwork Angels is the nineteenth and final studio album by Rush.
Happy 11th
KLANK’s Urban Warfare – June 12th, 2012
Happy 4th
ANONYMUS’ La Bestia - June 12th, 2020
BEHOLD... THE ARCTOPUS’ Hapeleptic Overtrove - June 12th, 2020
BPMD’s American Made (covers album) - June 12th, 2020
CLINT LOWERY’s Grief & Distance (EP) - June 12th, 2020
LORD’s Chaos Raining (EP) - June 12th, 2020
MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL’s We Are the Night - June 12th, 2020
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s More Machine Than Man - June 12th, 2020