Today In Metal History 🤘 June 13th, 2021🤘 SATYRICON, APOCALYPTICA, RATT, JUDAS PRIEST

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 70th

Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951

Happy 59th

Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962

Happy 56th

Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965





Heavy Releases

Happy 36th

RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985



Happy 33rd

NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988

Happy 26th

FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995

Happy 25th

APOCALYPTICA’s Plays Metallica By Four Cellos - June 13th, 1996



Happy 21st

BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000

Happy 15th

SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006

SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006



Happy 15th

SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006

THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006

Happy 13h

JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008

GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008



Happy 10th

BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011

Happy 7th

DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014