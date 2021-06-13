Today In Metal History 🤘 June 13th, 2021🤘 SATYRICON, APOCALYPTICA, RATT, JUDAS PRIEST

June 13, 2021, 33 minutes ago

news heavy metal satyricon apocalyptica ratt judas priest

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 70th
Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951

Happy 59th
Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962

Happy 56th
Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965

Heavy Releases

Happy 36th
RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985

Happy 33rd
NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988

Happy 26th
FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995

Happy 25th
APOCALYPTICA’s Plays Metallica By Four Cellos - June 13th, 1996

Happy 21st
BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000

Happy 15th
SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006
SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006

Happy 15th
SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006
THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006

Happy 13h
JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008
GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008

Happy 10th
BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011

Happy 7th
DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014



Featured Audio

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

