Today In Metal History 🤘 June 13th, 2022🤘 RATT, FEAR FACTORY, APOCALYPTICA, SATYRICON, JUDAS PRIEST
June 13, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 71st
Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951
Happy 60th
Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962
Happy 57th
Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965
Heavy Releases
Happy 37th
RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985
Happy 34th
NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988
Happy 27th
FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995
Happy 26th
APOCALYPTICA’s Plays Metallica By Four Cellos - June 13th, 1996
Happy 22nd
BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000
Happy 16th
SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006
SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006
Happy 16th
SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006
THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006
Happy 14th
JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008
GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008
Happy 11th
BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011
Happy 8th
DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014