Today In Metal History 🤘 June 13th, 2022🤘 RATT, FEAR FACTORY, APOCALYPTICA, SATYRICON, JUDAS PRIEST

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 71st

Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951





Happy 60th

Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962

Happy 57th

Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965





Heavy Releases

Happy 37th

RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985



Happy 34th

NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988

Happy 27th

FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995





Happy 26th

APOCALYPTICA’s Plays Metallica By Four Cellos - June 13th, 1996



Happy 22nd

BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000

Happy 16th

SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006

SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006



Happy 16th

SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006

THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006

Happy 14th

JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008

GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008



Happy 11th

BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011

Happy 8th

DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014