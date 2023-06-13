Today In Metal History 🤘 June 13th, 2023🤘 RATT, FEAR FACTORY, APOCALYPTICA, SATYRICON, JUDAS PRIEST
June 13, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY HISTORY
20 years ago today the BW&BK 6-Pack Weekend I kicked off on June 13th/14th, 2003 at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio. The glorious bill:
NEVERMORE, CANDLEMASS, TROUBLE, JAG PANZER, EVERGREY, KATAKLYSM, EIDOLON, FALCONER, WOLF, ELEGY, CAGE, FORCE OF EVIL, BEYOND THE EMBRACE. ENTOMBED sadly AWOL.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951
Happy 61st
Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962
Happy 58th
Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 38th
RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985
Happy 37th
KIM MITCHELL’s Shakin' Like a Human Being - June 13th, 1986
Happy 35th
NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988
Happy 29th
GOREFEST’s Erase - June 13th, 1994
Happy 28th
FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995
Happy 27th
APOCALYPTICA’s Plays Metallica By Four Cellos - June 13th, 1996
Happy 23rd
BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000
Happy 17th
SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006
SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006
Happy 17th
SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006
THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006
Happy 15th
JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008
GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008
Happy 12th
BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011
Happy 9th
DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014