Today In Metal History 🤘 June 13th, 2023🤘 RATT, FEAR FACTORY, APOCALYPTICA, SATYRICON, JUDAS PRIEST

HEAVY HISTORY



20 years ago today the BW&BK 6-Pack Weekend I kicked off on June 13th/14th, 2003 at The Odeon in Cleveland, Ohio. The glorious bill:

NEVERMORE, CANDLEMASS, TROUBLE, JAG PANZER, EVERGREY, KATAKLYSM, EIDOLON, FALCONER, WOLF, ELEGY, CAGE, FORCE OF EVIL, BEYOND THE EMBRACE. ENTOMBED sadly AWOL.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Howard Leese (HEART, BAD COMPANY) - June 13th, 1951





Happy 61st

Mike Vescara (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MVP, JOE STUMP, OBSESSION) - June 13th, 1962

Happy 58th

Chuck Behler (MEGADETH) - June 13th, 1965





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th

RATT's Invasion Of Your Privacy - June 13th, 1985





Happy 37th

KIM MITCHELL’s Shakin' Like a Human Being - June 13th, 1986

Happy 35th

NUCLEAR ASSAULT's Survive - June 13th, 1988



Happy 29th

GOREFEST’s Erase - June 13th, 1994

Happy 28th

FEAR FACTORY's Demanufacture - June 13th, 1995





Happy 27th

APOCALYPTICA’s Plays Metallica By Four Cellos - June 13th, 1996



Happy 23rd

BON JOVI's Crush - June 13th, 2000

Happy 17th

SATYRICON's Now, Diabolical - June 13th, 2006

SHADOWS FALL's Fallout From The War - June 13th, 2006



Happy 17th

SKINLESS' Trample The Weak, Hurdle The Dead - June 13th, 2006

THE ACACIA STRAIN's The Dead Walk - June 13th, 2006

Happy 15th

JUDAS PRIEST's Nostradamus - June 13th, 2008

GRAND MAGUS' Iron Will - June 13th, 2008



Happy 12th

BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Set the World On Fire - June 13th, 2011

Happy 9th

DEATHSTARS’ The Perfect Cult - June 13th, 2014