Today In Metal History 🤘 June 14th, 2021🤘 KING DIAMOND, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXCITER

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 65th

KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL FATE frontman (real name Kim Bendix Petersen) - June 14th, 1956



Happy 76th

Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945

Happy 72nd

Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949

Happy 69th

James “Jim” Whild Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952

Happy 58th

Chris DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963

Heavy Releases

Happy 53rd

IRON BUTTERFLY’s In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida - June 14th, 1968

Over 30 million copies have been sold of this classic hard rock album featuring the 17-minute title track!



Happy 50th

EMERSON, LAKE, & PALMER’s Tarkus - June 14th, 1971

Happy 41st

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980



Happy 39th

PETE TOWNSHEND’s All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes - June 14th, 1982

Happy 38th

EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983



Happy 32nd

ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989

Happy 16th

STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005

Happy 11th

GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010

SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010

Happy 10th

FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia (DVD) – June 14th, 2011

Happy 8th

MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013