Today In Metal History 🤘 June 14th, 2021🤘 KING DIAMOND, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXCITER
June 14, 2021, 4 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 65th
KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL FATE frontman (real name Kim Bendix Petersen) - June 14th, 1956
Happy 76th
Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945
Happy 72nd
Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949
Happy 69th
James “Jim” Whild Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952
Happy 58th
Chris DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 53rd
IRON BUTTERFLY’s In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida - June 14th, 1968
Over 30 million copies have been sold of this classic hard rock album featuring the 17-minute title track!
Happy 50th
EMERSON, LAKE, & PALMER’s Tarkus - June 14th, 1971
Happy 41st
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980
Happy 39th
PETE TOWNSHEND’s All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes - June 14th, 1982
Happy 38th
EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983
Happy 32nd
ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989
Happy 16th
STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005
Happy 11th
GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010
SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010
Happy 10th
FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia (DVD) – June 14th, 2011
Happy 8th
MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013