Today In Metal History 🤘 June 14th, 2022🤘 KING DIAMOND, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXCITER
June 14, 2022, 53 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. WILLIAM RORY GALLAGHER (March 2nd, 1948 – June 14th, 1995)
R.I.P. Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949 - May 26th, 2002
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 66th
KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL FATE frontman (real name Kim Bendix Petersen) - June 14th, 1956
Happy 77th
Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945
Happy 70th
James “Jim” Whild Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952
Happy 59th
Christopher “Chris” Lee DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 54th
IRON BUTTERFLY’s In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida - June 14th, 1968
Over 30 million copies have been sold of this classic hard rock album featuring the 17-minute title track!
Happy 51st
EMERSON, LAKE, & PALMER’s Tarkus - June 14th, 1971
Happy 42nd
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980
Happy 40th
PETE TOWNSHEND’s All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes - June 14th, 1982
Happy 39th
EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983
Happy 33rd
ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989
Happy 17th
STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005
Happy 12th
GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010
SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010
Happy 11th
FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia (DVD) – June 14th, 2011
Happy 9th
MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013