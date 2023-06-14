Today In Metal History 🤘 June 14th, 2023🤘EXCITER, KING DIAMOND, QUEENSRŸCHE, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT
June 14, 2023, 55 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. WILLIAM RORY GALLAGHER (March 2nd, 1948 – June 14th, 1995)
R.I.P. Alan White (YES) - June 14th, 1949 - May 26th, 2002
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 67th
KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL FATE frontman (real name Kim Bendix Petersen) - June 14th, 1956
Happy 78th
Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945
Happy 71st
James “Jim” Whild Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952
Happy 60th
Christopher “Chris” Lee DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 55th
IRON BUTTERFLY’s In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida - June 14th, 1968
Over 30 million copies have been sold of this classic hard rock album featuring the 17-minute title track!
Happy 52nd
EMERSON, LAKE, & PALMER’s Tarkus - June 14th, 1971
Happy 43rd
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980
Happy 41st
PETE TOWNSHEND’s All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes - June 14th, 1982
Happy 40th
EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983
Happy 34th
ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989
Happy 18th
STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005
Happy 13th
GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010
SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010
Happy 13th
FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia – June 14th, 2011
Happy 9th
MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013