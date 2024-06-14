Today In Metal History 🤘 June 14th, 2024🤘KING DIAMOND, EXCITER, QUEENSRŸCHE, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. WILLIAM RORY GALLAGHER: March 2nd, 1948 – June 14th, 1995 (aged 47)







R.I.P. Alan White (YES): June 14th, 1949 - May 26th, 2002 (aged 72)



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 68th

KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL FATE frontman (real name Kim Bendix Petersen) - June 14th, 1956





Happy 79th

Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945





Happy 72nd

James “Jim” Whild Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952

Happy 61st

Christopher “Chris” Lee DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963





Heavy Releases

Happy 56th

IRON BUTTERFLY’s In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida - June 14th, 1968

Over 30 million copies have been sold of this classic hard rock album featuring the 17-minute title track!



Happy 53rd

EMERSON, LAKE, & PALMER’s Tarkus - June 14th, 1971

Happy 44th

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980



Happy 42nd

MANOWAR - Battle Hymns (June 14th, 1982)

PETE TOWNSHEND’s All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes - June 14th, 1982

Happy 41st

EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983





Happy 35th

ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989

Happy 19th

STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005

Happy 14th

GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010

SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010

Happy 13th

FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia – June 14th, 2011

Happy 11th

MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013