Today In Metal History 🤘 June 14th, 2024🤘KING DIAMOND, EXCITER, QUEENSRŸCHE, IRON BUTTERFLY, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

June 14, 2024, an hour ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. WILLIAM RORY GALLAGHER: March 2nd, 1948 – June 14th, 1995 (aged 47)



R.I.P. Alan White (YES): June 14th, 1949 - May 26th, 2002 (aged 72)


Heavy Birthdays

Happy 68th
KING DIAMOND and MERCYFUL FATE frontman (real name Kim Bendix Petersen) - June 14th, 1956

Happy 79th
Rodney Terence Argent (ARGENT) - June 14th, 1945

Happy 72nd
James “Jim” Whild Lea (SLADE) - June 14th, 1952

Happy 61st
Christopher “Chris” Lee DeGarmo (QUEENSRŸCHE) - June 14th, 1963

Heavy Releases

Happy 56th
IRON BUTTERFLY’s In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida - June 14th, 1968
Over 30 million copies have been sold of this classic hard rock album featuring the 17-minute title track! 

Happy 53rd
EMERSON, LAKE, & PALMER’s Tarkus - June 14th, 1971

Happy 44th
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Cultösaurus Erectus - June 14th, 1980

Happy 42nd
MANOWAR - Battle Hymns (June 14th, 1982)
PETE TOWNSHEND’s All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes - June 14th, 1982

Happy 41st
EXCITER's Heavy Metal Maniac – June 14th, 1983

Happy 35th
ARTILLERY's By Inheritance - June 14th, 1989

Happy 19th
STATIC-X’s Start A War – June 14th, 2005

Happy 14th
GRAVE's Burial Ground - June 14th, 2010
SETHERIAL’s Ekpyrosis – June 14th, 2010

Happy 13th
FREEDOM CALL’s Live In Hellvetia – June 14th, 2011

Happy 11th
MAGNUS KARLSSON’s Freefall – June 14th, 2013



