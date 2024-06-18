Today In Metal History 🤘 June 18th, 2024🤘 PAUL MCCARTNEY, THE FOUR HORSEMEN, GUNS N' ROSES, STRYPER, HELLOWEEN
June 18, 2024, 18 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
75 years ago today (June 18th, 1948), at a press conference in the Waldorf Astoria New York, Columbia Records unveiled the first 33-RPM LP (long playing/ long player) and started the first mass production. The new format could contain a maximum of 23 minutes of music per side.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Frank Starr (THE FOUR HORSEMEN) September 20th, 1958 - June 18th, 1999 (41 years old)
25 years ago today (June 18th, 1999) we lost THE FOUR HORSEMEN singer Frank Starr, who died after being in a coma in hospital since an October 1995 motorcycle accident. He was hit by a drunk driver while out riding his motorcycle down Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California. He had never woken up from his coma and was only 41.
R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997 (36 years old)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 82nd
PAUL MCCARTNEY (THE BEATLES, WINGS) - June 18th, 1942
Happy 63rd
Richard "Oz Fox" Alfonso Martinez (STRYPER) - June 18th, 1961
Happy 61st
Darren "Dizzy" Arthur Reed (GUNS N' ROSES) - June 18th, 1963
Heavy Releases
Happy 51st
JOE WALSH’s The Smoker You Drink, The Player You Get - June 18th, 1973
Happy 40th
ROGER GLOVER’s Mask - June 18th, 1984
Happy 14th
GRAND MAGUS' Hammer Of The North - June 18th, 2010
EQUILIBRIUM's Rekreatur - June 18th, 2010
Happy 12th
SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance - June 18th, 2012
DEVIN TOWNSEND’s By A Thread – Live in London - June 18th, 2012
Happy 11th
DARK MOOR’s Ars Musica - June 18th, 2013
FUCK THE FACTS’ Amer – July 18th, 2013
HIGH ON FIRE’s Spitting Fire Live Vol. 1/2 - June 18th, 2013
Happy 13th
ANTAGONIST A.D.’s Old Bones Make New Blooms – June 18th, 2011
Happy 12th
SPINESHANK’s Anger Denial Acceptance – June 18th, 2012
Happy 11th
VALIENT THORR’s Our Own Masters – June 18th, 2013
Happy 4th
PROTEST THE HERO’s Palimpsest - June 18th, 2020
Happy 3rd
BOSSK's Migration - June 18, 2021
FEAR FACTORY's Aggression Continuum - June 18, 2021
HACKTIVIST's Hyperdialect - June 18, 2021
HELLOWEEN's Helloween - June 18, 2021
PHARAOH's The Powers That Be - June 18, 2021
SUBWAY TO SALLY's Eisheilige Nacht – Back to Lindenpark (live album) - June 18, 2021
TIMO TOLKKI'S AVALON's The Enigma Birth - June 18, 2021