Today In Metal History 🤘 June 21st, 2022🤘DON AIREY, AEROSMITH, WINGER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, WHITE LION, EXODUS

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 78th

Ray Davies (THE KINKS) - June 21st, 1944

THE KINKS have sold over 50 million albums worldwide.

Happy 74th

Donald Smith "Don" Airey (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE, RAINBOW) - June 21st, 1948 (Photo credit: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)



Happy 72nd

Joseph Michael "Joey" Kramer (AEROSMITH) - June 21st, 1950





Happy 61st

Charles Frederick Kip Winger (WINGER) - June 21st, 1961



Heavy Releases

Happy 54th

DEEP PURPLEs Deep Purple (or Deep Purple III) - June 21st, 1969

Happy 37th

MTLEY CRE's Theatre Of Pain - June 21st, 1985



Happy 35th

JUDAS PRIEST's Priest... Live! - June 21st, 1987

HELIX' Wild In The Streets - June 21st, 1987

KEEL's Keel - June 21st, 1987

WHITE LION's Pride - June 21st, 1987



Happy 32nd

EXODUS' Impact Is Imminent - June 21st, 1990

POISON's Flesh & Blood - June 21st, 1990





Happy 31st

GUNS N ROSES You Could Be Mine single

After negotiating a deal with Arnold Schwarzenegger, we heard the first single from the follow-up to Appetite For Destruction, 31 years ago today (June 21, 1991). You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion II) was released as a single and prominently featured in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It was a Top 5 hit in more than 15 countries! The film has grossed well over $500 million US.





Happy 23rd

SINERGYs Beware The Heavens - June 21st, 1999

Check out this line-up: Kimberly Goss + Alexi Laiho + Jesper Str繹mblad + Sharlee D'Angelo + Ronny Milianowicz.

Happy 12th

KVELERLTAKs Kvelertak June 21st, 2010

WITCHERY's Witchkrieg - June 21st, 2010





Happy 11th

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDERs Ritual - June 21st, 2011

JUNGLE ROTs Kill on Command - June 21st, 2011

TONY MACALPINEs Tony MacAlpine - June 21st, 2011

ANGELUS APATRIDAs Clockwork - June 21st, 2011

VOID OF SILENCEs The Grave Of Civilization - June 21st, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday

BLACKLODGEs MachinatioN - June 21st, 2012

EPHEL DUATHs On Death And Cosmos (EP) - June 21st, 2012

EDENBRIDGEs The Bonding - June 21st, 2012

Happy 9th

EXTOLs Extol - June 21st, 2013

RAVENs Rock Until You Drop (DVD) June 21st, 2013

ETERNAL OATHs Ghostlands June 21st, 2013