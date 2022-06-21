Today In Metal History 🤘 June 21st, 2022🤘DON AIREY, AEROSMITH, WINGER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, WHITE LION, EXODUS
June 21, 2022, 3 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 78th
Ray Davies (THE KINKS) - June 21st, 1944
THE KINKS have sold over 50 million albums worldwide.
Happy 74th
Donald Smith "Don" Airey (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE, RAINBOW) - June 21st, 1948 (Photo credit: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)
Happy 72nd
Joseph Michael "Joey" Kramer (AEROSMITH) - June 21st, 1950
Happy 61st
Charles Frederick Kip Winger (WINGER) - June 21st, 1961
Heavy Releases
Happy 54th
DEEP PURPLE’s Deep Purple (or Deep Purple III) - June 21st, 1969
Happy 37th
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Theatre Of Pain - June 21st, 1985
Happy 35th
JUDAS PRIEST's Priest... Live! - June 21st, 1987
HELIX' Wild In The Streets - June 21st, 1987
KEEL's Keel - June 21st, 1987
WHITE LION's Pride - June 21st, 1987
Happy 32nd
EXODUS' Impact Is Imminent - June 21st, 1990
POISON's Flesh & Blood - June 21st, 1990
Happy 31st
GUNS N’ ROSES’ “You Could Be Mine” single
After negotiating a deal with Arnold Schwarzenegger, we heard the first single from the follow-up to Appetite For Destruction, 31 years ago today (June 21, 1991). 🎂 “You Could Be Mine” (from Use Your Illusion II) was released as a single and prominently featured in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. It was a Top 5 hit in more than 15 countries! The film has grossed well over $500 million US.
Happy 23rd
SINERGY’s Beware The Heavens - June 21st, 1999
Check out this line-up: Kimberly Goss + Alexi Laiho + Jesper Strömblad + Sharlee D'Angelo + Ronny Milianowicz.
Happy 12th
KVELERLTAK’s Kvelertak – June 21st, 2010
WITCHERY's Witchkrieg - June 21st, 2010
Happy 11th
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Ritual - June 21st, 2011
JUNGLE ROT’s Kill on Command - June 21st, 2011
TONY MACALPINE’s Tony MacAlpine - June 21st, 2011
ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Clockwork - June 21st, 2011
VOID OF SILENCE’s The Grave Of Civilization - June 21st, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday
BLACKLODGE’s MachinatioN - June 21st, 2012
EPHEL DUATH’s On Death And Cosmos (EP) - June 21st, 2012
EDENBRIDGE’s The Bonding - June 21st, 2012
Happy 9th
EXTOL’s Extol - June 21st, 2013
RAVEN’s Rock Until You Drop (DVD) – June 21st, 2013
ETERNAL OATH’s Ghostlands – June 21st, 2013