Today In Metal History 🤘 June 22nd, 2021🤘 BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, TODD RUNDGREN, BLACK SABBATH, DEATH, MORBID ANGEL

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 73rd

Todd Rundgren - June 22nd, 1948



Happy 72nd

Gary Moffet (APRIL WINE) - June 22nd, 1949

Moffet can be heard on everything from 1973’s Electric Jewels to 1984’s Animal Grace.

Lawrence E. "Larry" Junstrom (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, .38 SPECIAL) - June 22nd, 1949

Heavy Releases

Happy 42nd

QUEEN's Live Killers - June 22nd, 1979

Recorded live during the European leg of Queen's Jazz Tour in 1979.

Happy 40th

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Fire Of Unknown Origin - June 22nd, 1981



Happy 34th

WHITE LION's Pride - June 22nd, 1987

MARILLION’s - Clutching At Straws - June 22nd, 1987

The last album with lead singer Fish, who left the band in 1988.

Happy 33rd

ANATHEMA’s Alternative 4 - June 22nd, 1998

Happy 29th

BLACK SABBATH's Dehumanizer - June 22nd, 1992



Happy 28th

DEATH’s Individual Thought Patterns - June 22nd, 1993

The only album by the band to feature KING DIAMOND guitarist Andy LaRocque.



MORBID ANGEL’s Covenant - June 22, 1993



Happy 22nd

HYPOCRISY’s Hypocrisy - June 22nd, 1999

Happy 17th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Inferno - June 22nd, 2004

GARY MOORE’s Power Of The Blues - June 22nd, 2004

Happy 14th

CANDLEMASS' King Of The Grey Islands - June 22nd, 2007



Happy 12th

ASPHYX's Death...The Brutal Way - June 22nd, 2009

DRUDKH's Microcosmos - June 22nd, 2009

NIGHTRAGE's Wearing A Martyr's Crown - June 22nd, 2009

SPINAL TAP's Back From The Dead - June 22nd, 2009

Happy 11th

DANZIG's Deth Red Sabaoth - June 22nd, 2010

EARLY GRAVES’ Goner

YAKUZA’s Of Seismic Consequence



Happy 10th

PROTEST THE HERO Scurrilous - June 22nd, 2011

BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery

EYEHATEGOD’s Live (DVD)

TESSERACT’s One

STREAM OF PASSION’s Darker Days

Happy 9th

LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY Ascending To Infinity - June 22nd, 2012

DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Drought (EP) – June 22nd, 2012

Happy 3rd

CRAFT’s White Noise And Black Metal - June 22nd, 2018

IMPENDING DOOM’s The Sin And Doom, Vol. II - June 22nd, 2018

KHEMMIS’ Desolation - June 22nd, 2018

MARDUK’s Viktoria - June 22nd, 2018

NINE INCH NAILS’ Bad Witch - June 22nd, 2018