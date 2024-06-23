Today In Metal History 🤘 June 23rd, 2024🤘APRIL WINE, TESTAMENT, W.A.S.P., DANZIG, NAPALM DEATH, THE HAUNTED, VOIVOD
June 23, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Myles Francis Goodwyn (APRIL WINE) - June 23, 1948 – December 3, 2023
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
Charles "Chuck" Billy (TESTAMENT) - June 23rd, 1962
Happy 69th
GLENN DANZIG Allen Anzalone - June 23rd, 1955
Happy 66th
Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.) - June 23rd, 1958
Happy 64th
Gregory Charles Harges (aka LIZZY BORDEN) - June 23rd, 1960
Happy 63rd
Philip Raphael “Phil” Soussan (OZZY OSBOURNE, BEGGARS & THIVES, BILLY IDOL) - June 23rd, 1961
Happy 60th
Joseph "Joey Allen" Alan Cagle (WARRANT) - June 23rd, 1964
Heavy Releases
Happy 37th
SAMMY HAGAR’s I Never Said Goodbye - June 23rd, 1987
Happy 32nd
NAPALM DEATH’s Utopia Banished - June 23rd, 1992
HELMET’s Meantime - June 23rd, 1992
CARCASS’s Tools Of The Trade - June 23rd, 1992
Happy 26th
THE HAUNTED’s The Haunted - June 23rd, 1998
Happy 26th
GORGUTS’ Obscura - June 23rd, 1998
Happy 17th
AIRBOURNE's Runnin' Wild - June 23rd, 2007
Happy 15th
DARKEST HOUR's The Eternal Return - June 23rd, 2009
DREAM THEATER's Black Clouds & Silver Linings - June 23rd, 2009
The last album to feature founding drummer Mike Portnoy.
VOIVOD's Infini - June 23rd, 2009
The last album to feature late original guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour, who died nearly four years earlier. It’s also the last to feature Jason Newsted on bass.
SEVENTH ANGEL's The Dust Of Years - June 23rd, 2009
Happy 14th
GRAND MAGUS' Hammer Of The North - June 23rd, 2010
AMORPHIS’ Forging The Land Of Thousand Lakes - June 23rd, 2010
CHARON’s A-Sides, B-Sides & Suicides - June 23rd, 2010
Happy 13th
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Leveler - June 23rd, 2011
DRACONIAN’s A Rose For The Apocalypse - June 23rd, 2011
Happy 9th
HIGH ON FIRE’s Luminiferous – June 23rd, 2015
Happy 7th
311’s Mosaic - June 23rd, 2017
BISON’s You Are Not the Ocean You Are the Patient - June 23rd, 2017
BROKEN HOPE’s Mutilated and Assimilated - June 23rd, 2017
CONVEYER’s No Future - June 23rd, 2017
DESULTORY’s Through Aching Aeons - June 23rd, 2017
DYING FETUS’ Wrong One to Fuck With - June 23rd, 2017
GOATWHORE’s Vengeful Ascension - June 23rd, 2017
JYRKI 69’s Helsinki Vampire - June 23rd, 2017
KMFDM’s Yeah! - June 23rd, 2017
MUNICIPAL WASTE’s Slime and Punishment - June 23rd, 2017
POWERFLO’s Powerflo - June 23rd, 2017
TARJA’s An Empty Dream - June 23rd, 2017
THE WHITE NOISE’s AM/PM - June 23rd, 2017