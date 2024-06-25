Today In Metal History 🤘 June 25th, 2024🤘 MARDUK, ANTHRAX, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, DEICIDE, L.A. GUNS, ANTHRAX, HALFORD

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013 (aged 67)
Keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Allen Glover Lanier played on the self-titled debut up to 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th Birthday Ian McDonald (KING CRIMSON, FOREIGNER) - June 25th, 1946

Happy 51st
Patrik Niclas Morgan Håkansson (MARDUK) - June 25th, 1973 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th
ALICE COOPER Goes To Hell - June 25th, 1976
The Welcome to My Nightmare story continued on his second solo album, Alice Cooper Goes To Hell.

Happy 42nd
PETER CRISS' Let Me Rock You - June 25th, 1982

Happy 34th
DEICIDE’s Deicide - June 25, 1990

Happy 33rd
ANTHRAX' Attack Of The Killer B's - June 25th, 1991
ANTHRAX hit it big by covering PUBLIC ENEMY's "Bring The Noise". 

L.A. GUNS' Hollywood Vampires - June 25th, 1991

Happy 28th
KISS’ You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! - June 25th 1996
In 1996, the original line-up of KISS reunited for the Kiss Alive/ Worldwide tour and to coincide with the tour, KISS released You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! 

Happy 22nd

HALFORD’s Crucible - June 25th, 2002
OZZY OSBOURNE's Live At Budokan - June 25th, 2002

Happy 17th
ENTOMBED's Serpent Saints - June 25th, 2007

Happy 11th
AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 25th, 2013

Happy 17th Birthday 
ARCHITECTS' Ruin - June 25, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday 
SODOM’s 30 Years Sodomized: 1982 - 2012 - June 25th, 2012

Happy 11th Birthday 
DEEDS OF FLESH’s Portals To Canaan – June 25th, 2013
HAVOK’s Unnatural Selection – June 25th, 2013
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Rescue & Restore – June 25th, 2013
HOPES DIE LAST’s Wolfpack EP – June 25th, 2013
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s Dawning – June 25th, 2013


Happy 2nd
THE ABSENCE - Coffinized - June 25, 2021
AMENRA - De Doorn - June 25, 2021
BEARTOOTH - Below - June 25, 2021
DARKTHRONE - Eternal Hails - June 25, 2021
DREAM THEATER - Images And Words – Live In Japan, 2017 - June 25, 2021
ICEBURN - Asclepius - June 25, 2021
LACUNA COIL - Live From The Apocalypse - June 25, 2021
LIGHT THE TORCH - You Will Be The Death Of Me - June 25, 2021
NORTH OF SOUTH - The Tides In Our Veins - June 25, 2021
PESTILENCE - Exitivm - June 25, 2021
SCALE THE SUMMIT - Subjects - June 25, 2021
SUIDAKRA - Wolfbite - June 25, 2021
THY CATAFALQUE - Vadak - June 25, 2021
WITHERED - Verloren - June 25, 2021



