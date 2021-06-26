Today In Metal History 🤘 June 26th, 2021🤘 KREATOR, BAD COMPANY, DANZIG, KING DIAMOND
June 26, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 55th
Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (KREATOR) - June 26th, 1966
Heavy Releases
Happy 51st
FREE’s Fire And Water - June 26th, 1970
Happy 47th
BAD COMPANY's Bad Company - June 26th, 1974
Happy 45th
TROOPER’s Two For The Show - June 26th, 1976
Happy 32nd
BAD ENGLISH's Bad English - June 26th, 1989
Happy 31st
DANZIG's Danzig II: Lucifuge - June 26th, 1990
NELSON's After the Rain - June 26th, 1990
Happy 15th Birthday
SIKTH's Death Of A Dead Day - June 26th, 2006
Happy 14th
KING DIAMOND's Give Me Your Soul...Please - June 26th, 2007
KORPIKLAANI's Tervaskanto - June 26th, 2007
SYMPHONY X's Paradise Lost - June 26th, 2007
Happy 12th
U.D.O.'s Infected - June 26th, 2009
KORPIKLAANI's Karkelo - June 26th, 2009
Happy 11th
STIGMATA’s Psalms Of Conscious Martyrdom - June 26th, 2010
Happy 9th
GOJIRA’s L’Enfant Sauvage - June 26th, 2012
OLD MAN GLOOM’s No - June 26th, 2012
Happy 8th
HIBRIA’s Silent Revenge - June 26th, 2013
TRAUMA’s Karma Obscura - June 26th, 2013