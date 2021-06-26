Today In Metal History 🤘 June 26th, 2021🤘 KREATOR, BAD COMPANY, DANZIG, KING DIAMOND

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 55th

Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (KREATOR) - June 26th, 1966



Heavy Releases

Happy 51st

FREE’s Fire And Water - June 26th, 1970

Happy 47th

BAD COMPANY's Bad Company - June 26th, 1974



Happy 45th

TROOPER’s Two For The Show - June 26th, 1976

Happy 32nd

BAD ENGLISH's Bad English - June 26th, 1989

Happy 31st

DANZIG's Danzig II: Lucifuge - June 26th, 1990

NELSON's After the Rain - June 26th, 1990



Happy 15th Birthday

SIKTH's Death Of A Dead Day - June 26th, 2006

Happy 14th

KING DIAMOND's Give Me Your Soul...Please - June 26th, 2007

KORPIKLAANI's Tervaskanto - June 26th, 2007

SYMPHONY X's Paradise Lost - June 26th, 2007



Happy 12th

U.D.O.'s Infected - June 26th, 2009

KORPIKLAANI's Karkelo - June 26th, 2009

Happy 11th

STIGMATA’s Psalms Of Conscious Martyrdom - June 26th, 2010

Happy 9th

GOJIRA’s L’Enfant Sauvage - June 26th, 2012

OLD MAN GLOOM’s No - June 26th, 2012

Happy 8th

HIBRIA’s Silent Revenge - June 26th, 2013

TRAUMA’s Karma Obscura - June 26th, 2013

