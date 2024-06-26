Today In Metal History 🤘 June 26th, 2024🤘 KREATOR, FREE, BAD ENGLISH, DANZIG, KING DIAMOND, SYMPHONY X

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 58th

Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (KREATOR) - June 26th, 1966





Heavy Releases

Happy 54th

FREE’s Fire And Water - June 26th, 1970

FREE’s third album, Fire And Water, spawned the massive hit “All Right Now”.





Happy 48th

TROOPER’s Two For The Show - June 26th, 1976

Happy 35th

BAD ENGLISH's Bad English - June 26th, 1989





Happy 34th

DANZIG's Danzig II: Lucifuge - June 26th, 1990

NELSON's After the Rain - June 26th, 1990





Happy 18th Birthday

SIKTH's Death Of A Dead Day - June 26th, 2006

Happy 17th

KING DIAMOND's Give Me Your Soul...Please - June 26th, 2007





KORPIKLAANI's Tervaskanto - June 26th, 2007

SYMPHONY X's Paradise Lost - June 26th, 2007





Happy 15th

U.D.O.'s Infected - June 26th, 2009

KORPIKLAANI's Karkelo - June 26th, 2009

Happy 14th

STIGMATA’s Psalms Of Conscious Martyrdom - June 26th, 2010

Happy 12th

GOJIRA’s L’Enfant Sauvage - June 26th, 2012

OLD MAN GLOOM’s No - June 26th, 2012

Happy 11th

HIBRIA’s Silent Revenge - June 26th, 2013

TRAUMA’s Karma Obscura - June 26th, 2013

