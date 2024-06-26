Today In Metal History 🤘 June 26th, 2024🤘 KREATOR, FREE, BAD ENGLISH, DANZIG, KING DIAMOND, SYMPHONY X

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 58th
Jürgen "Ventor" Reil (KREATOR) - June 26th, 1966

Heavy Releases

Happy 54th
FREE’s Fire And Water - June 26th, 1970
FREE’s third album, Fire And Water, spawned the massive hit “All Right Now”. 

Happy 48th
TROOPER’s Two For The Show - June 26th, 1976

Happy 35th
BAD ENGLISH's Bad English - June 26th, 1989

Happy 34th
DANZIG's Danzig II: Lucifuge - June 26th, 1990
NELSON's After the Rain - June 26th, 1990

Happy 18th Birthday
SIKTH's Death Of A Dead Day - June 26th, 2006

Happy 17th
KING DIAMOND's Give Me Your Soul...Please - June 26th, 2007


KORPIKLAANI's Tervaskanto - June 26th, 2007
SYMPHONY X's Paradise Lost - June 26th, 2007

Happy 15th
U.D.O.'s Infected - June 26th, 2009
KORPIKLAANI's Karkelo - June 26th, 2009

Happy 14th
STIGMATA’s Psalms Of Conscious Martyrdom - June 26th, 2010

Happy 12th
GOJIRA’s L’Enfant Sauvage - June 26th, 2012
OLD MAN GLOOM’s No - June 26th, 2012

Happy 11th
HIBRIA’s Silent Revenge - June 26th, 2013
TRAUMA’s Karma Obscura - June 26th, 2013



