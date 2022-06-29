Today In Metal History 🤘 June 29th, 2022🤘 DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, GREAT WHITE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, RUSH
June 29, 2022, 53 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND): July 11th, 1946 - June 29th, 2021
John Lawton, who sang on three URIAH HEEP studio albums: Firefly (1977), Innocent Victim (1977), and Fallen Angel (1978), passed away unexpectedly a year ago today (June 29th, 2021) at 74.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 69th
Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953
Happy 74th
Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948
Happy 63rd
Robert “Rob” Rock (ROB ROCK, IMPELLITTERI, DRIVER) - June 29th, 1959
Happy 48th
Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968
Happy 35th
GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987
Happy 34th
VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss - June 29th, 1988
Happy 31st
BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods - June 29th, 1991
Happy 30th
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ F.N.G. - June 29th, 1992
Happy 28th
WIDOWMAKER’S Stand By for Pain - June 29th, 1994
KYUSS’ Welcome To Sky Valley - June 28, 1994
Happy 23rd
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999
SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999
DRAIN STH’s Freaks Of Nature - June 29, 1999
SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Nothing Safe: Best of the Box - June 29th, 1999
STYX’ Brave New World - June 29th, 1999
Happy 18th
RUSH’s Feedback - June 29th, 2004
Happy 16th
CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006
Happy 15th
AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007
Happy 13th
AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009
ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009
Happy 12th
MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) - June 29th, 2010
HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King - June 29th, 2010
KNUT’s Wonder - June 29th, 2010
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue - June 29th, 2010
Happy 10th
MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012
Happy 7th
THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015
Happy 4th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Gravity - June 29th, 2018
CONVERGE’s Beautiful Ruin (EP) - June 29th, 2018
CRYSTAL VIPER’s At the Edge of Time (EP) - June 29th, 2018
DEATH REQUISITE’s Threnody - June 29th, 2018
FATES WARNING’s Live Over Europe (live album) - June 29th, 2018
NIGHT VERSES’ From the Gallery of Sleep - June 29th, 2018
NONEXIST’s In Praise of Death (EP) - June 29th, 2018
STORMWITCH’s Bound to the Witch - June 29th, 2018
THOU’s Inconsolable (EP) - June 29th, 2018