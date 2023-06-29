Today In Metal History 🤘 June 29th, 2023🤘 DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, GREAT WHITE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, RUSH

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND): July 11th, 1946 - June 29th, 2021 (aged 74)

John Lawton, who sang on three URIAH HEEP studio albums: Firefly (1977), Innocent Victim (1977), and Fallen Angel (1978), passed away unexpectedly two years ago today (June 29th, 2021) at 74.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th

Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953





Happy 75th

Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948



Happy 64th

Robert “Rob” Rock (ROB ROCK, IMPELLITTERI, DRIVER) - June 29th, 1959



Happy 49th

Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th

PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968

Happy 36th

GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987





Happy 35th

VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss - June 29th, 1988



Happy 32nd

BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods - June 29th, 1991



Happy 31st

MALEVOLENT CREATION’s Retribution (June 29th, 1992).

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ F.N.G. - June 29th, 1992

Happy 29th

WIDOWMAKER’S Stand By for Pain - June 29th, 1994



Happy 24th

MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999

SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999

DRAIN STH’s Freaks Of Nature - June 29, 1999

SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999

ALICE IN CHAINS’ Nothing Safe: Best of the Box - June 29th, 1999

STYX’ Brave New World - June 29th, 1999





Happy 19th

RUSH’s Feedback - June 29th, 2004



Happy 17th

CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006

Happy 16th

AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007

Happy 14th

AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009

ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009

Happy 13th

MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) - June 29th, 2010

HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King - June 29th, 2010

KNUT’s Wonder - June 29th, 2010

PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue - June 29th, 2010

Happy 11th

MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012

Happy 8th

THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015

Happy 5th

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Gravity - June 29th, 2018

CONVERGE’s Beautiful Ruin (EP) - June 29th, 2018

CRYSTAL VIPER’s At the Edge of Time (EP) - June 29th, 2018

DEATH REQUISITE’s Threnody - June 29th, 2018

FATES WARNING’s Live Over Europe (live album) - June 29th, 2018

NIGHT VERSES’ From the Gallery of Sleep - June 29th, 2018

NONEXIST’s In Praise of Death (EP) - June 29th, 2018

STORMWITCH’s Bound to the Witch - June 29th, 2018

THOU’s Inconsolable (EP) - June 29th, 2018

