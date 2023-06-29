Today In Metal History 🤘 June 29th, 2023🤘 DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, GREAT WHITE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, RUSH

June 29, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal dokken ian paice voivod bathory rush

Today In Metal History 🤘 June 29th, 2023🤘 DOKKEN, DEEP PURPLE, GREAT WHITE, VOIVOD, BATHORY, RUSH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John Lawton (URIAH HEEP, LUCIFER'S FRIEND): July 11th, 1946 - June 29th, 2021 (aged 74)

John Lawton, who sang on three URIAH HEEP studio albums: Firefly (1977), Innocent Victim (1977), and Fallen Angel (1978), passed away unexpectedly two years ago today (June 29th, 2021) at 74.


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 70th
Don Dokken (DOKKEN) - June 29th, 1953

Happy 75th
Ian Paice (DEEP PURPLE) - June 29th, 1948

Happy 64th
Robert “Rob” Rock (ROB ROCK, IMPELLITTERI, DRIVER) - June 29th, 1959

Happy 49th
Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) - June 29th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th
PINK FLOYD's A Saucerful Of Secrets - June 29th, 1968

Happy 36th
GREAT WHITE's Once Bitten - June 29th, 1987

Happy 35th
VOIVOD's Dimension Hatröss - June 29th, 1988

Happy 32nd
BATHORY's Twilight Of The Gods - June 29th, 1991

Happy 31st
MALEVOLENT CREATION’s Retribution (June 29th, 1992).
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ F.N.G. - June 29th, 1992

Happy 29th
WIDOWMAKER’S Stand By for Pain - June 29th, 1994

Happy 24th

MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Supersonic And Demonic Relics - June 29th, 1999
SLIPKNOT's Slipknot - June 29th, 1999
DRAIN STH’s Freaks Of Nature - June 29, 1999
SLAUGHTER’s Back To Reality - June 29th, 1999
ALICE IN CHAINS’ Nothing Safe: Best of the Box - June 29th, 1999
STYX’ Brave New World - June 29th, 1999

Happy 19th
RUSH’s Feedback - June 29th, 2004

Happy 17th
CONFIDE's Introduction - June 29th, 2006

Happy 16th
AT VANCE's VII - June 29th, 2007

Happy 14th
AMBERIAN DAWN's The Clouds Of Northland Thunder - June 29th, 2009
ANAAL NATHRAKH's In The Constellation Of The Black Widow - June 29th, 2009

Happy 13th
MASTODON’s Jonah Hex: Revenge Gets Ugly (EP) - June 29th, 2010
HASTE THE DAY’s Attack Of The Wolf King - June 29th, 2010
KNUT’s Wonder - June 29th, 2010
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Deep Blue - June 29th, 2010

Happy 11th
MISERATION’s Tragedy Has Spoken – June 29th, 2012

Happy 8th
THY ART IS MURDER’s Holy War – June 29th, 2015

Happy 5th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Gravity - June 29th, 2018
CONVERGE’s Beautiful Ruin (EP) - June 29th, 2018
CRYSTAL VIPER’s At the Edge of Time (EP) - June 29th, 2018
DEATH REQUISITE’s Threnody - June 29th, 2018
FATES WARNING’s Live Over Europe (live album) - June 29th, 2018
NIGHT VERSES’ From the Gallery of Sleep - June 29th, 2018
NONEXIST’s In Praise of Death (EP) - June 29th, 2018
STORMWITCH’s Bound to the Witch - June 29th, 2018
THOU’s Inconsolable (EP) - June 29th, 2018



Featured Audio

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

Featured Video

VORTEX - "First Blood"

VORTEX - "First Blood"

Latest Reviews