Today In Metal History 🤘 June 3rd, 2024 🤘DORO, SLAYER, BATHORY, HYPOCRISY, DEEP PURPLE, BRUCE DICKINSON

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Thomas "Ace" Börje Forsberg (Quorthon from BATHORY): February 17th, 1966 – June 3rd, 2004





R.I.P. Billy Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - June 3rd, 1952 - June 28th, 2009

The keyboardist died of a heart attack at the age of 56 at his home in Orange Park, Florida.

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 60th

Kerry Ray King (SLAYER) - June 3rd, 1964





Happy 78th

IAN HUNTER (MOTT THE HOOPLE) - June 3rd, 1946

He also worked with DAVID BOWIE and wrote the hit "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" which GREAT WHITE covered in 1989, hitting the Billboard Hot 100 at #6.

Happy 60th

DORO PESCH (WARLOCK) - June 3rd, 1964







Happy 54th

Alf Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN, LINDEMANN, IMMORTAL) - June 3rd, 1970





Heavy Releases

Happy 54th

DEEP PURPLE's In Rock - June 3rd, 1970





Happy 42nd

RAVEN's Wiped Out - June 3rd, 1982

Happy 30th

BRUCE DICKINSON’s Balls To Picasso - June 3rd, 1994





Happy 27th

BOSTON’s Greatest Hits - June 3, 1997

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's High - June 3rd, 1997

RUSH’s Retrospective II: 1981 to 1987 - June 3rd, 1997

SEPULTURA's Blood Rooted - June 3rd, 1997

FAITH NO MORE’s Album Of The Year - June 3rd, 1997



Happy 16th

JOURNEY's Revelation - June 3, 2008

Their first with lead singer Arnel Pineda.

Happy 13th

SAXON’s Call To Arms - June 3rd, 2011

PAIN’s You Only Live Twice - June 3rd, 2011

ALESTORM’s Back Through Time - June 3rd, 2011

FALCONER’s Armod - June 3rd, 2011

SEVEN WITCHES’ Call Upon The Wicked - June 3rd, 2011





Happy 11h

WHITE WIZZARD’s The Devil’s Cut – June 3rd, 2013

Happy 10th

LOUDNESS’ The Sun Will Rise Again – June 3rd, 2014

Happy 8th

BEARTOOTH’s Aggressive - June 3rd, 2016

CANDLEMASS’ Death Thy Lover (EP) - June 3rd, 2016

DARK FUNERAL’s Where Shadows Forever Reign - June 3rd, 2016

DARK SUNS’ Everchild - June 3rd, 2016

HELLYEAH’s Unden!able - June 3rd, 2016

PARADOX’s Pangea - June 3rd, 2016

VOLBEAT’s Seal the Deal & Let's Boogie - June 3rd, 2016





Happy 1st

THE ALGORITHM’s Data Renaissance - June 3rd, 2023

ASTRONOID’s Radiant Bloom - June 3rd, 2023

BATTLELORE’s The Return of the Shadow - June 3rd, 2023

BLEED FROM WITHIN’s Shrine - June 3rd, 2023

GWAR’s The New Dark Ages - June 3rd, 2023

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Live at the Palladium - June 3rd, 2023

LAS CRUCES’s Cosmic Tears - June 3rd, 2023

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Remade in Misery - June 3rd, 2023

ORIGIN’s Chaosmos - June 3rd, 2023

RED HANDED DENIAL’s I'd Rather Be Asleep - June 3rd, 2023

THORNHILL’s Heroine - June 3rd, 2023