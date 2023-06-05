Today In Metal History 🤘 June 5th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, METALLICA, KAMELOT
June 5, 2023, 54 minutes ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES): September 18th, 1951 – June 5th, 2002 (aged 50)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 71st
Michael Henry "Nicko" McBrain (IRON MAIDEN, PAT TRAVERS, TRUST) - June 5th, 1952
Heavy Releases
Happy 22nd
BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror - June 5, 2001
The final Blue Öyster Cult album to feature longtime keyboardist Allen Lanier, who died in 2013.
Happy 20th
METALLICA's St. Anger - June 5th, 2003
Happy 16th
DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ziltoid The Omniscient - June 5th, 2007
KAMELOT's Ghost Opera - June 5th, 2007
TESLA's Real To Reel - June 5th, 2007
GRAVEWORM's Collateral Defect - June 5th, 2007
ION DISSONANCE's Minus The Herd - June 5th, 2007
Happy 11th
FEAR FACTORY’s The Industrialist - June 5th, 2012
GOJIRA’s The Flesh Alive - June 5th, 2012
HELLYEAH’s Band of Brothers - June 5th, 2012
MARDUK’s Serpent Sermon - June 5th, 2012
ULVER’s Childhood’s End - June 5th, 2012
WATAIN’s Opus Diaboli - June 5th, 2012
AUTOPSY’s Born Undead - June 5th, 2012
Happy 10th
OLIVA’s Raise The Curtain - June 5th, 2013
Happy 3rd
THE GHOST INSIDE’s The Ghost Inside - June 5th, 2020