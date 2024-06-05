Today In Metal History 🤘 June 5th, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, METALLICA, KAMELOT, TESLA

HEAVY HAPPENINGS



20 years ago now (June 4th/5th, 2004). The BW&BK Six-Pack weekend reconvened in Cleveland, Ohio at The Odeon.





TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES): September 18th, 1951 – June 5th, 2002 (aged 50)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Michael Henry "Nicko" McBrain (IRON MAIDEN, PAT TRAVERS, TRUST) - June 5th, 1952





Heavy Releases

Happy 23rd

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror - June 5, 2001

The final Blue Öyster Cult album to feature longtime keyboardist Allen Lanier, who died in 2013.





Happy 21st

METALLICA's St. Anger - June 5th, 2003





Happy 17th

DEVIN TOWNSEND's Ziltoid The Omniscient - June 5th, 2007

KAMELOT's Ghost Opera - June 5th, 2007

TESLA's Real To Reel - June 5th, 2007

GRAVEWORM's Collateral Defect - June 5th, 2007

ION DISSONANCE's Minus The Herd - June 5th, 2007





Happy 12th

FEAR FACTORY’s The Industrialist - June 5th, 2012

GOJIRA’s The Flesh Alive - June 5th, 2012

HELLYEAH’s Band of Brothers - June 5th, 2012

MARDUK’s Serpent Sermon - June 5th, 2012

ULVER’s Childhood’s End - June 5th, 2012

WATAIN’s Opus Diaboli - June 5th, 2012

AUTOPSY’s Born Undead - June 5th, 2012





Happy 11th

OLIVA’s Raise The Curtain - June 5th, 2013



Happy 4th

THE GHOST INSIDE’s The Ghost Inside - June 5th, 2020