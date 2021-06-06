Today In Metal History 🤘 June 6th, 2021 🤘 SLAYER, RATT, HEART, KING DIAMOND, ALICE COOPER

June 6, 2021, 22 hours ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 60th
Tomás Enrique "Tom" Araya Díaz (SLAYER) - June 6th, 1961. On the International Day Of Slayer!

Happy 62nd
Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER) - June 6th, 1959

Happy 61st
Steven Siro Vai (FRANK ZAPPA, DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE) - June 6th, 1960

Happy 56th
Sean Yseult (WHITE ZOMBIE) - June 6th, 1966

Happy 49th
Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia (LACUNA COIL) - June 6th, 1972
📸 70000 Tons Of Metal 2016

Heavy Releases

Happy 34th
HEART’s Bad Animals - June 6th, 1987
Top 10 in eight countries. US #1 single with 238 million views:

Happy 33rd
BRITNY FOX' Britny Fox - June 6th, 1988
RAGE's Perfect Man - June 6th, 1988

Happy 26th
KING DIAMOND's The Spider's Lullabye - June 6th, 1995

Happy 24h
THE GATHERING’S Nighttime Birds - June 6th, 1997

Happy 21st
ALICE COOPER's Brutal Planet - June 6th, 2000

Happy 15th
ROTTEN SOUND's Consume To Contaminate - June 6th, 2006

Happy 10th
IRON MAIDEN's From Fear To Eternity - June 6th, 2011
MORBID ANGEL’s Illud Divinum Insanus - June 6th, 2011
ABRUPTUM’s Potestates Apocalypsis
AZARATH’s Blasphemer’s Maledictions
DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT’s I Declare: Treason
SHORT SHARP SHOCK’s Problems To The Answer

Happy 9th
HIBRIA’s Blinded By Tokyo - Live In Japan - June 6th, 2012

Happy 7th
MAYHEM’s Esoteric Warfare - June 6th, 2014
TESLA’s Simplicity - June 6th, 2014
FALCONER’s Black Moon Rising - June 6th, 2014
URIAH HEEP’s Outsider - June 6th, 2014
CLOVEN HOOF’s Resist Or Serve - June 6th, 2014
EQUILIBRIUM’s Erdentempel - June 6th, 2014

Happy 3rd
RIBSPREADER’s The Van Murders – Part 2 - June 6th, 2018



