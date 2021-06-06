Today In Metal History 🤘 June 6th, 2021 🤘 SLAYER, RATT, HEART, KING DIAMOND, ALICE COOPER

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 60th

Tomás Enrique "Tom" Araya Díaz (SLAYER) - June 6th, 1961. On the International Day Of Slayer!

Happy 62nd

Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER) - June 6th, 1959

Happy 61st

Steven Siro Vai (FRANK ZAPPA, DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE) - June 6th, 1960



Happy 56th

Sean Yseult (WHITE ZOMBIE) - June 6th, 1966

Happy 49th

Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia (LACUNA COIL) - June 6th, 1972

📸 70000 Tons Of Metal 2016





Heavy Releases

Happy 34th

HEART’s Bad Animals - June 6th, 1987

Top 10 in eight countries. US #1 single with 238 million views:

Happy 33rd

BRITNY FOX' Britny Fox - June 6th, 1988

RAGE's Perfect Man - June 6th, 1988

Happy 26th

KING DIAMOND's The Spider's Lullabye - June 6th, 1995



Happy 24h

THE GATHERING’S Nighttime Birds - June 6th, 1997

Happy 21st

ALICE COOPER's Brutal Planet - June 6th, 2000



Happy 15th

ROTTEN SOUND's Consume To Contaminate - June 6th, 2006

Happy 10th

IRON MAIDEN's From Fear To Eternity - June 6th, 2011

MORBID ANGEL’s Illud Divinum Insanus - June 6th, 2011

ABRUPTUM’s Potestates Apocalypsis

AZARATH’s Blasphemer’s Maledictions

DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT’s I Declare: Treason

SHORT SHARP SHOCK’s Problems To The Answer

Happy 9th

HIBRIA’s Blinded By Tokyo - Live In Japan - June 6th, 2012

Happy 7th

MAYHEM’s Esoteric Warfare - June 6th, 2014

TESLA’s Simplicity - June 6th, 2014

FALCONER’s Black Moon Rising - June 6th, 2014

URIAH HEEP’s Outsider - June 6th, 2014

CLOVEN HOOF’s Resist Or Serve - June 6th, 2014

EQUILIBRIUM’s Erdentempel - June 6th, 2014



Happy 3rd

RIBSPREADER’s The Van Murders – Part 2 - June 6th, 2018