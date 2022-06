Today In Metal History 🤘 June 6th, 2022 🤘 SLAYER, RATT, LACUNA COIL, HEART, KING DIAMOND

16 years ago today (06/06/06), the International Day Of SLAYER was born! Those who observe the holiday are encouraged to stage "Slay-outs": "Listen to Slayer at full blast in your car, in your home, at your place of employment, and in any public place you prefer."

Happy International Day Of SLAYER!



Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 June 6th, 2002



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st

Tom獺s Enrique "Tom" Araya D穩az (SLAYER) - June 6th, 1961. On the International Day Of Slayer!

Happy 63rd

Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER) - June 6th, 1959

Happy 62nd

Steven Siro Vai (FRANK ZAPPA, DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE) - June 6th, 1960



Happy 57th

Sean Yseult (WHITE ZOMBIE) - June 6th, 1966

Happy 50th

Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia (LACUNA COIL) - June 6th, 1972

Heavy Releases

Happy 35th

HEARTs Bad Animals - June 6th, 1987

Top 10 in eight countries. US #1 single with 238 million views:

Happy 34th

BRITNY FOX' Britny Fox - June 6th, 1988

RAGE's Perfect Man - June 6th, 1988

Happy 27th

KING DIAMOND's The Spider's Lullabye - June 6th, 1995



Happy 25th

THE GATHERINGS Nighttime Birds - June 6th, 1997

Happy 22nd

ALICE COOPER's Brutal Planet - June 6th, 2000



Happy 16th

ROTTEN SOUND's Consume To Contaminate - June 6th, 2006

Happy 11th

IRON MAIDEN's From Fear To Eternity - June 6th, 2011

MORBID ANGELs Illud Divinum Insanus - June 6th, 2011

ABRUPTUMs Potestates Apocalypsis

AZARATHs Blasphemers Maledictions

DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULTs I Declare: Treason

SHORT SHARP SHOCKs Problems To The Answer

Happy 10th

HIBRIAs Blinded By Tokyo - Live In Japan - June 6th, 2012

Happy 8th

MAYHEMs Esoteric Warfare - June 6th, 2014

TESLAs Simplicity - June 6th, 2014

FALCONERs Black Moon Rising - June 6th, 2014

URIAH HEEPs Outsider - June 6th, 2014

CLOVEN HOOFs Resist Or Serve - June 6th, 2014

EQUILIBRIUMs Erdentempel - June 6th, 2014



Happy 4th

RIBSPREADERs The Van Murders Part 2 - June 6th, 2018