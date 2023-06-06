Today In Metal History 🤘 June 6th, 2023 🤘 SLAYER, RATT, LACUNA COIL, HEART, KING DIAMOND

17 years ago today (06/06/06), the International Day Of SLAYER was born! Those who observe the holiday are encouraged to stage "Slay-outs": "Listen to Slayer at full blast in your car, in your home, at your place of employment, and in any public place you prefer."

Happy International Day Of SLAYER!







Pretty historical moment, given the fact that these rare television performances touched the hearts of so many, especially when ELVIS PRESLEY and THE BEATLES appeared on our tiny black and white screens. Twenty-four years after its 1948 premiere, The Ed Sullivan Show had its final broadcast on June 6th, 1971. 52 years ago today. Note: GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS were the musical guests on the final episode.







Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002 (aged 42)



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 62nd

Tomás Enrique "Tom" Araya Díaz (SLAYER) - June 6th, 1961. On the International Day Of Slayer!

Happy 64th

Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER) - June 6th, 1959

Happy 63rd

Steven Siro Vai (FRANK ZAPPA, DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE) - June 6th, 1960



Happy 58th

Sean Yseult (WHITE ZOMBIE) - June 6th, 1966

Happy 51st

Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia (LACUNA COIL) - June 6th, 1972

📸 70000 Tons Of Metal 2016





Heavy Releases

Happy 36th

HEART’s Bad Animals - June 6th, 1987

Top 10 in eight countries. US #1 single with 273 million views:

Happy 35th

BRITNY FOX' Britny Fox - June 6th, 1988

RAGE's Perfect Man - June 6th, 1988

Happy 28th

KING DIAMOND's The Spider's Lullabye - June 6th, 1995



Happy 26th

THE GATHERING’S Nighttime Birds - June 6th, 1997

Happy 23rd

ALICE COOPER's Brutal Planet - June 6th, 2000



Happy 17th

ROTTEN SOUND's Consume To Contaminate - June 6th, 2006

Happy 12th

IRON MAIDEN's From Fear To Eternity - June 6th, 2011

MORBID ANGEL’s Illud Divinum Insanus - June 6th, 2011

ABRUPTUM’s Potestates Apocalypsis

AZARATH’s Blasphemer’s Maledictions

DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT’s I Declare: Treason

SHORT SHARP SHOCK’s Problems To The Answer





Happy 11th

HIBRIA’s Blinded By Tokyo - Live In Japan - June 6th, 2012

Happy 9th

MAYHEM’s Esoteric Warfare - June 6th, 2014

TESLA’s Simplicity - June 6th, 2014

FALCONER’s Black Moon Rising - June 6th, 2014

URIAH HEEP’s Outsider - June 6th, 2014

CLOVEN HOOF’s Resist Or Serve - June 6th, 2014

EQUILIBRIUM’s Erdentempel - June 6th, 2014



Happy 4th

RIBSPREADER’s The Van Murders – Part 2 - June 6th, 2018