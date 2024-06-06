Today In Metal History 🤘 June 6th, 2024 🤘 SLAYER, RATT, STEVE VAI, LACUNA COIL, HEART, KING DIAMOND
June 6, 2024, an hour ago
18 years ago today (06/06/06), the International Day Of SLAYER was born! Those who observe the holiday are encouraged to stage "Slay-outs": "Listen to Slayer at full blast in your car, in your home, at your place of employment, and in any public place you prefer."
Happy International Day Of SLAYER!
Pretty historical moment, given the fact that these rare television performances touched the hearts of so many, especially when ELVIS PRESLEY and THE BEATLES appeared on our tiny black and white screens. Twenty-four years after its 1948 premiere, The Ed Sullivan Show had its final broadcast on June 6th, 1971. 52 years ago today. Note: GLADYS KNIGHT AND THE PIPS were the musical guests on the final episode.
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. Robbinson Lantz "Robbin" Crosby (RATT): August 4th, 1959 – June 6th, 2002 (aged 42)
(Photo credit Mark Weiss)
Order your copy of The Decade That Rocked now at TheDecadeThatRocked.com.
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 63rd
Tomás Enrique "Tom" Araya Díaz (SLAYER) - June 6th, 1961. On the International Day Of Slayer!
Happy 65th
Nick Bowcott (GRIM REAPER) - June 6th, 1959
Happy 64th
Steven "Steve" Siro Vai (FRANK ZAPPA, DAVID LEE ROTH, WHITESNAKE) - June 6th, 1960
Happy 58th
Sean Yseult (WHITE ZOMBIE) - June 6th, 1966
Happy 52nd
Cristina Adriana Chiara Scabbia (LACUNA COIL) - June 6th, 1972
📸 70000 Tons Of Metal 2016
Heavy Releases
Happy 37th
HEART’s Bad Animals - June 6th, 1987
Top 10 in eight countries. US #1 single with 273 million views:
Happy 36th
BRITNY FOX' Britny Fox - June 6th, 1988
RAGE's Perfect Man - June 6th, 1988
Happy 29th
KING DIAMOND's The Spider's Lullabye - June 6th, 1995
Happy 27th
THE GATHERING’S Nighttime Birds - June 6th, 1997
Happy 24th
ALICE COOPER's Brutal Planet - June 6th, 2000
Happy 18th
ROTTEN SOUND's Consume To Contaminate - June 6th, 2006
Happy 13th
IRON MAIDEN's From Fear To Eternity - June 6th, 2011
MORBID ANGEL’s Illud Divinum Insanus - June 6th, 2011
ABRUPTUM’s Potestates Apocalypsis
AZARATH’s Blasphemer’s Maledictions
DOCTOR MIDNIGHT & THE MERCY CULT’s I Declare: Treason
SHORT SHARP SHOCK’s Problems To The Answer
Happy 12th
HIBRIA’s Blinded By Tokyo - Live In Japan - June 6th, 2012
Happy 10th
MAYHEM’s Esoteric Warfare - June 6th, 2014
TESLA’s Simplicity - June 6th, 2014
FALCONER’s Black Moon Rising - June 6th, 2014
URIAH HEEP’s Outsider - June 6th, 2014
CLOVEN HOOF’s Resist Or Serve - June 6th, 2014
EQUILIBRIUM’s Erdentempel - June 6th, 2014
Happy 4th
RIBSPREADER’s The Van Murders – Part 2 - June 6th, 2018