Today In Metal History 🤘 June 7th, 2023 🤘 RIOT, CHILDREN OF BODOM, TIAMAT, BOSTON, THERION, WATAIN

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Mark Reale (RIOT): June 7th, 1955 – January 25th, 2012 (aged 56 / photo credit: Marko Syrjala)

From the band: " Happy Birthday Mark! Your legacy forever Shines On!”





Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st

Michael Cartellone (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DAMN YANKEES) - June 7th, 1962





Happy 59th

Mats Karlssen (220 VOLT) – June 7th, 1964

Happy 57th

Eric Kretz (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) - June 7th, 1966





Happy 56th

David Michael "Dave" Navarro (JANE'S ADDICTION, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - June 7th, 1967

Happy 43rd

Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - June 7th, 1980





Heavy Releases

Happy 41st

GIRLSCHOOL's Screaming Blue Murder - June 7th, 1982

Happy 33rd

TIAMAT’s Sumerian Cry - June 7th, 1990



Happy 29th

BOSTON’s Walk On - June 7th, 1994

First album without late singer Brad Delp, replaced by the very able Fran Cosmo (ORION THE HUNTER).





Happy 24th

THERION’s Crowning Of Atlantis - June 7th, 1999

Happy 13th

WATAIN's Lawless Darkness - June 7th, 2010

PURIFIED IN BLOOD’s Under Black Skies – June 7th, 2010



DEF LEPPARD's Mirror Ball - June 7th, 2011

Def Leppard released their first ever live CD, Mirrorball-Live & More exclusively at Wal-Mart. 34 years after they formed.







JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Gloom (EP) – June 7th, 2011

ORIGIN’s Entity - June 7th, 2011

TOMBS’ Path Of Totality – June 7th, 2011

TOUCHE AMORE’s Parting The Sea Between Brightness And Me

Happy 10th

SUMMONING’s Old Mornings Dawn – June 7th, 2013

Happy 4th

AXEL RUDI PELL’s XXX Anniversary Live (live album) - June 7th, 2019

CAVE IN’s Final Transmission - June 7th, 2019

COMBICHRIST’s One Fire - June 7th, 2019

DIVINER’s Realms of Time - June 7th, 2019

ENTHRONED’s Cold Black Suns - June 7th, 2019

FIRESPAWN’s Abominate - June 7th, 2019

MAJESTICA’s Above the Sky - June 7th, 2019

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Disguise - June 7th, 2019

NEBULA’s Holy Shit - June 7th, 2019

PELICAN’s Nighttime Stories - June 7th, 2019

ROADSAW’s Tinnitus The Night - June 7th, 2019

THE RODS’ Brotherhood Of Metal - June 7th, 2019

TANZWUT’s Semannsgarn - June 7th, 2019

UPON A BURNING BODY’s Southern Hostility - June 7th, 2019

WARRIOR SOUL’s Rock 'n' Roll Disease - June 7th, 2019

XENTRIX’s Bury The Pain - June 7th, 2019

