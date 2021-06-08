Today In Metal History 🤘 June 8th, 2021 🤘 ACCEPT, FAITH NO MORE, VELVET REVOLVER, NEVERMORE, CANDLEMASS
June 8, 2021, 52 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 67th Birthday Mark Tornillo (ACCEPT, TT QUICK) - June 8th, 1954
Happy 55th Birthday Jens Kidman (MESHUGGAH) - June 8th, 1966
Happy 51st Birthday Peter Stålfors (DREAM EVIL) - June 8th, 1970
Happy 49th Birthday P.J. Farley (TRIXTER) - June 8th, 1972
Heavy Releases
Happy 39th
SURVIVOR’s Eye Of The Tiger - June 8th, 1982
#1 in Canada, #2 in the US.
Survivor singer David Bickler told BraveWords how they wrote the theme song for Rocky III: “It was in fact written for the movie. Sylvester Stallone knew Tony Scotti - who owned Scotti Records, and were distributed by Epic - so he was actually asking him about how he wanted to have a rock song to go with that opening sequence. So, he reached out to us to see if we could come up with a song - specifically for that.”
BraveWords: The opening of Rocky III was going to be “Another One Bites The Dust” by QUEEN.
David Bickler: “I believe that is true. I’ve heard conflicting things of it - he didn’t want to use it, or they wouldn’t allow to license it. I’m not sure about that. But it was what was in place.”
Happy 29th
FAITH NO MORE’s Angel Dust - June 8th, 1992
Happy 22nd
DEF LEPPARD's Euphoria - June 8th, 1999
Happy 17th
GENE SIMMONS’ Asshole - June 8th, 2004
VELVET REVOLVER’s Contraband - June 8th, 2004
Happy 11th
NEVERMORE’s The Obsidian Conspiracy - June 8th, 2010
THE HAUNTED's Road Kill - June 8th, 2010
LAMB OF GOD's Hourglass: The Anthology - June 8th, 2010
NACHTMYSTIUM's Addicts: Black Meddle, Part II - June 8th, 2010
WHITECHAPEL's A New Era Of Corruption - June 8th, 2010
CIRCLE OF DEAD CHILDREN’s Psalm Of The Grand Destroyer - June 8th, 2010
EYES SET TO KILL’s Broken Flames - June 8th, 2010
THE FUNERAL PYRE’s Vultures At Dawn - June 8th, 2010
KINGDOM OF SORROW’s Behind The Blackets Tears - June 8th, 2010
MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s Lost Boy - June 8th, 2010
THE GHOST INSIDE’s Returners - June 8th, 2010
Happy 9th
CANDLEMASS’ Psalms For The Dead - June 8th, 2012
MNEMIC’s Mnemesis - June 8th, 2012
Happy 6th
GORGOROTH’s Instinctus Bestialis – June 8th, 2015
Happy 3rd
EISREGEN’s Satan Liebt Dich (EP) - June 8th, 2018
EXMORTUS’ The Sound of Steel - June 8th, 2018
REFUGE’s Solitary Men - June 8th, 2018
TNT’s XIII - June 8th, 2018
TREMONTI’s A Dying Machine - June 8th, 2018
YOB’s Our Raw Heart - June 8th, 2018
ZEAL & ARDOR’s Stranger Fruit - June 8th, 2018