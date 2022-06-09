Today In Metal History 🤘 June 9th, 2022 🤘 DEEP PURPLE, URIAH HEEP, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DEICIDE, TESTAMENT, SLAYER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE): June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012



R.I.P. Lester William Polsfuss (LES PAUL): June 9th, 1915 – August 13th, 2009

R.I.P. Trevor Bolder (URIAH HEEP, DAVID BOWIE): June 9th, 1950 – May 21st, 2013

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 75th

Mick Box (URIAH HEEP) - June 9th, 1947





Happy 71st

Pete Gill (SAXON, MOTÖRHEAD) - June 9th, 1951

Happy 63rd

Gregg Bissonette (DAVID LEE ROTH, JOE SATRIANI, STEVE VAI) - June 9th, 1959

Happy 59th

Patrick Young (BLACK ‘N BLUE) – June 9th, 1963

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Join The Army - June 9th, 1987



Happy 30th

DEICIDE’s Legion - June 9th, 1992

TANKARD’s Stone Cold Sober - June 9th, 1992



Happy 25th

TESTAMENT’s Demonic - June 9th 1997





Happy 24th

SLAYER's Diabolus In Musica - June 9th, 1998

DAVID LEE ROTH's DLR BAND - June 9th, 1998



Happy 14th

UNLEASHED's Hammer Battalion - June 9th, 2008

VENOM's Hell - June 9th, 2008

GAMA BOMB’s Citizen Brain – June 9th, 2008

KHOLD’s Hundre År Gammal - June 9th, 2008

Happy 13th

BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits - June 9th, 2009

MORTIFICATION's The Evil Addiction Destroying Machine - June 9th, 2009

THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Requiem

COALESCE's Ox

DARKNESS DYNAMITE's The Astonishing Fury Of Mankind

Happy 7th

DISARMONIA MUNDI’s Cold Inferno – June 9th, 2015

Happy 5th

ANATHEMA’s The Optimist - June 9th, 2017

DAWN OF ASHES’ Daemonolatry Gnosis - June 9th, 2017

SUFFOCATION’s ...Of the Dark Light - June 9th, 2017

SVARTSYN’s In Death - June 9th, 2017

VOLUMES’ Different Animals - June 9th, 2017

WHITE SKULL’s Will Of The Strong - June 9th, 2017



