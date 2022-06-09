Today In Metal History 🤘 June 9th, 2022 🤘 DEEP PURPLE, URIAH HEEP, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, DEICIDE, TESTAMENT, SLAYER
June 9, 2022, 27 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE, WHITESNAKE): June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012
R.I.P. Lester William Polsfuss (LES PAUL): June 9th, 1915 – August 13th, 2009
R.I.P. Trevor Bolder (URIAH HEEP, DAVID BOWIE): June 9th, 1950 – May 21st, 2013
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 75th
Mick Box (URIAH HEEP) - June 9th, 1947
Happy 71st
Pete Gill (SAXON, MOTÖRHEAD) - June 9th, 1951
Happy 63rd
Gregg Bissonette (DAVID LEE ROTH, JOE SATRIANI, STEVE VAI) - June 9th, 1959
Happy 59th
Patrick Young (BLACK ‘N BLUE) – June 9th, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 35th
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Join The Army - June 9th, 1987
Happy 30th
DEICIDE’s Legion - June 9th, 1992
TANKARD’s Stone Cold Sober - June 9th, 1992
Happy 25th
TESTAMENT’s Demonic - June 9th 1997
Happy 24th
SLAYER's Diabolus In Musica - June 9th, 1998
DAVID LEE ROTH's DLR BAND - June 9th, 1998
Happy 14th
UNLEASHED's Hammer Battalion - June 9th, 2008
VENOM's Hell - June 9th, 2008
GAMA BOMB’s Citizen Brain – June 9th, 2008
KHOLD’s Hundre År Gammal - June 9th, 2008
Happy 13th
BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits - June 9th, 2009
MORTIFICATION's The Evil Addiction Destroying Machine - June 9th, 2009
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Requiem
COALESCE's Ox
DARKNESS DYNAMITE's The Astonishing Fury Of Mankind
Happy 7th
DISARMONIA MUNDI’s Cold Inferno – June 9th, 2015
Happy 5th
ANATHEMA’s The Optimist - June 9th, 2017
DAWN OF ASHES’ Daemonolatry Gnosis - June 9th, 2017
SUFFOCATION’s ...Of the Dark Light - June 9th, 2017
SVARTSYN’s In Death - June 9th, 2017
VOLUMES’ Different Animals - June 9th, 2017
WHITE SKULL’s Will Of The Strong - June 9th, 2017