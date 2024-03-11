Today In Metal History 🤘 March 11th, 2024 🤘QUIET RIOT, KINGDOM COME, PANTERA, HELLOWEEN, HELIX, ALICE COOPER

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Keith Noel Emerson (EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER, THE NICE): November 2nd 1944 – March 11th 2016 (aged 71)





R.I.P. Vinnie “Paul”Abbott (HELLYEAH, PANTERA) - March 11th, 1964 - June 22nd, 2018 (aged 54)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Mark Stein (VANILLA FUDGE) - March 11th, 1947

Happy 62nd

Lenny Wolf (KINGDOM COME, STONE FURY) - March 11th, 1962





Happy 57th

Uli Kusch (HELLOWEEN, GAMMA RAY, MASTERPLAN, HOLY MOSES) - March 11th, 1967





Happy 54th

Thomas "Tomen" Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, SAVAGE CIRCUS) - March 11th, 1970

Happy 50th

Adam Wakeman (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) - March 11th, 1974







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

ALICE COOPER’s Welcome To My Nightmare – March 11th, 1975



Happy 41st

QUIET RIOT's Metal Health - March 11th, 1983



HELIX' No Rest For The Wicked – March 11th, 1983





Happy 33rd

HELLOWEEN’s Pink Bubbles…Go Ape! – March 11th, 1991



Happy 28th

ANNIHILATOR’s Refresh The Demon - March 11th, 1996

Happy 21st

MACHINE HEAD’s Hellalive - March 11th, 2003

Happy 16h

ZIMMER'S HOLE’s When You Were Shouting At The Devil... - March 11th, 2008

Happy 15th

DARK THE SUNS’ All Ends In Silence – March 11th, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday

NEGURA BUNGET’s Focul Viu – March 11th, 2011

SYLOSIS’ Edge Of The Earth – March 11th, 2011

Happy 11th

ORANGE GOBLIN’s A Eulogy For The Fans – March 11th, 2013

BLOOD TSUNAMI’s For Faen – March 11th, 2013

Happy 10th

ARCHITECTS’ Lost Forever // Lost Together – March 11th, 2014

NOCTURNAL BREED’s Napalm Nights – March 11th, 2014

Happy 8th

CRIMINAL’s Fear Itself – March 11th, 2016

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Incarnate – March 11th, 2016



VAN CANTO’s Voices Of Fire – March 11th, 2016



Happy 2nd

BLACK PANTERA - Ascensão - March 11th, 2022

BRANDON BOYD - Echoes and Cocoons - March 11th, 2022

CLAUSTROFOBIA - Unleeched - March 11th, 2022

CLOVEN HOOF - Time Assassin - March 11th, 2022

GHOST - Impera - March 11th, 2022

GRIM REAPER - Reaping the Whirlwind - March 11th, 2022

KISS - Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach - March 11th, 2022

LOVE/HATE - HELL, CA - March 11th, 2022

NEW HORIZON - Gate of the Gods - March 11th, 2022

SHAMAN'S HARVEST - Rebelator - March 11th, 2022

WOLVES AT THE GATE - Eulogies - March 11th, 2022