Today In Metal History 🤘 March 15th, 2023 🤘 DEE SNIDER, POISON, KISS, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955





Happy 60th

Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963





Happy 55th

Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968

Happy 54th

Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

AEROSMITH’s Get Your Wings – March 15th, 1974

Happy 47th

KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976



Happy 30th

COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993



Happy 29th

MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994



SAMMY HAGAR’s Unboxed - March 15th, 1994

Happy 18th

KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005



SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005

TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005

Happy 14th

THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009

Happy 12th

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011

MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011

CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD) – March 15th, 2011

ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed – March 15th, 2011

SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown – March 15th, 2011

TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft – March 15th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday

IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion – March 15th, 2013

KEN MODE’s Entrench – March 15th, 2013

TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia – March 15th, 2013

WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasil – March 15th, 2013

Happy 7th

PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin – March 15th, 2016

Happy 6th

DEMONIC RESURRECTION's Dashavatar - March 15th, 2017





Happy 4th

ANY GIVEN DAY's Overpower - March 15th, 2019

FALLUJAH's Undying Light - March 15th, 2019