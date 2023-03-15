Today In Metal History 🤘 March 15th, 2023 🤘 DEE SNIDER, POISON, KISS, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE
March 15, 2023, 44 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955
Happy 60th
Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963
Happy 55th
Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968
Happy 54th
Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
AEROSMITH’s Get Your Wings – March 15th, 1974
Happy 47th
KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976
Happy 30th
COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993
Happy 29th
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994
SAMMY HAGAR’s Unboxed - March 15th, 1994
Happy 18th
KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005
SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005
TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005
Happy 14th
THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009
Happy 12th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011
MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011
CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD) – March 15th, 2011
ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed – March 15th, 2011
SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown – March 15th, 2011
TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft – March 15th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday
IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion – March 15th, 2013
KEN MODE’s Entrench – March 15th, 2013
TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia – March 15th, 2013
WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasil – March 15th, 2013
Happy 7th
PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin – March 15th, 2016
Happy 6th
DEMONIC RESURRECTION's Dashavatar - March 15th, 2017
Happy 4th
ANY GIVEN DAY's Overpower - March 15th, 2019
FALLUJAH's Undying Light - March 15th, 2019