Today In Metal History 🤘 March 15th, 2023 🤘 DEE SNIDER, POISON, KISS, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE

March 15, 2023, 44 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th  
Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955

Happy 60th  
Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963

Happy 55th  
Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968

Happy 54th  
Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th  
AEROSMITH’s Get Your Wings – March 15th, 1974

Happy 47th  
KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976

Happy 30th  
COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993

Happy 29th  
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994

SAMMY HAGAR’s Unboxed - March 15th, 1994

Happy 18th  
KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005

SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005
TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005

Happy 14th  
THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009

Happy 12th  
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011
MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011
CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD) – March 15th, 2011
ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed – March 15th, 2011
SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown – March 15th, 2011
TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft – March 15th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday
IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion – March 15th, 2013
KEN MODE’s Entrench – March 15th, 2013
TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia – March 15th, 2013
WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasil – March 15th, 2013

Happy 7th
PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin – March 15th, 2016

Happy 6th
DEMONIC RESURRECTION's Dashavatar - March 15th, 2017

Happy 4th
ANY GIVEN DAY's Overpower - March 15th, 2019
FALLUJAH's Undying Light - March 15th, 2019



