Today In Metal History 🤘 March 21st, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, DIO, SUPERTRAMP, STRYPER, VIXEN, DEATH, PANTERA, CANNIBAL CORPSE
March 21, 2023, 9 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Roger Hodgson (SUPERTRAMP) - March 21st, 1950
Happy 63rd
Robert Sweet (STRYPER) - March 21st, 1960
Happy 60th
Sharon June "Share" Ross (formerly Pedersen; VIXEN) - March 21st, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
AC/DC's Let There Be Rock - March 21st, 1977
The cover of the international version - released on July 25th, 1977 - marked the first appearance of their iconic logo designed by Gerard Huerta. The live photo was taken at the Kursaal Ballroom, Southend, Essex, UK on March 19th, 1977
Happy 40th
PINK FLOYD’s The Final Cut: A Requiem For The Post-War Dream by Roger Waters - March 21st, 1983
Happy 28th
DEATH”s Symbolic - March 21, 1995
LED ZEPPELIN’s Latter Days: Best of Led Zeppelin Volume One - March 21st, 2000
PANTERA’s Reinventing The Steel - March 21st, 2000
OLD MAN’S CHILD's Revelation 666: The Curse Of Damnation - March 21st, 2000
Happy 17th
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Kill - March 21st, 2006
Happy 15th
FIREWIND’s The Premonition - March 21st, 2008
JON OLIVA'S PAIN’s Global Warning - March 21st, 2008
KORPIKLAANI’s Korven Kuningas - March 21st, 2008
Happy 12th
THE HAUNTED’s Unseen - March 21st, 2011
BENIGHTED’s Asylum Cave - March 21st, 2011
ARTILLERY’s My Blood - March 21st, 2011
SOUNDGARDEN’s Live On I-5 - March 21st, 2011