Today In Metal History 🤘 March 21st, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, DIO, SUPERTRAMP, STRYPER, VIXEN, DEATH, PANTERA, CANNIBAL CORPSE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Roger Hodgson (SUPERTRAMP) - March 21st, 1950





Happy 63rd

Robert Sweet (STRYPER) - March 21st, 1960

Happy 60th

Sharon June "Share" Ross (formerly Pedersen; VIXEN) - March 21st, 1963

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

AC/DC's Let There Be Rock - March 21st, 1977



The cover of the international version - released on July 25th, 1977 - marked the first appearance of their iconic logo designed by Gerard Huerta. The live photo was taken at the Kursaal Ballroom, Southend, Essex, UK on March 19th, 1977





Happy 40th

PINK FLOYD’s The Final Cut: A Requiem For The Post-War Dream by Roger Waters - March 21st, 1983

Happy 28th

DEATH”s Symbolic - March 21, 1995



LED ZEPPELIN’s Latter Days: Best of Led Zeppelin Volume One - March 21st, 2000

PANTERA’s Reinventing The Steel - March 21st, 2000







OLD MAN’S CHILD's Revelation 666: The Curse Of Damnation - March 21st, 2000

Happy 17th

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Kill - March 21st, 2006



Happy 15th

FIREWIND’s The Premonition - March 21st, 2008

JON OLIVA'S PAIN’s Global Warning - March 21st, 2008

KORPIKLAANI’s Korven Kuningas - March 21st, 2008

Happy 12th

THE HAUNTED’s Unseen - March 21st, 2011

BENIGHTED’s Asylum Cave - March 21st, 2011

ARTILLERY’s My Blood - March 21st, 2011

SOUNDGARDEN’s Live On I-5 - March 21st, 2011