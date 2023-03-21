Today In Metal History 🤘 March 21st, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, DIO, SUPERTRAMP, STRYPER, VIXEN, DEATH, PANTERA, CANNIBAL CORPSE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd  
Roger Hodgson (SUPERTRAMP) - March 21st, 1950

Happy 63rd  
Robert Sweet (STRYPER) - March 21st, 1960

Happy 60th 
Sharon June "Share" Ross (formerly Pedersen; VIXEN) - March 21st, 1963


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th  
AC/DC's Let There Be Rock - March 21st, 1977

The cover of the international version - released on July 25th, 1977 - marked the first appearance of their iconic logo designed by Gerard Huerta. The live photo was taken at the Kursaal Ballroom, Southend, Essex, UK on March 19th, 1977 

Happy 40th  
PINK FLOYD’s The Final Cut: A Requiem For The Post-War Dream by Roger Waters - March 21st, 1983

Happy 28th 
DEATH”s Symbolic - March 21, 1995

LED ZEPPELIN’s Latter Days: Best of Led Zeppelin Volume One - March 21st, 2000
PANTERA’s Reinventing The Steel - March 21st, 2000



OLD MAN’S CHILD's Revelation 666: The Curse Of Damnation - March 21st, 2000

Happy 17th  
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Kill - March 21st, 2006

Happy 15th  
FIREWIND’s The Premonition - March 21st, 2008
JON OLIVA'S PAIN’s Global Warning - March 21st, 2008
KORPIKLAANI’s Korven Kuningas - March 21st, 2008

Happy 12th  
THE HAUNTED’s Unseen - March 21st, 2011
BENIGHTED’s Asylum Cave - March 21st, 2011
ARTILLERY’s My Blood - March 21st, 2011
SOUNDGARDEN’s Live On I-5 - March 21st, 2011



