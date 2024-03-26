Today In Metal History 🤘 March 26th, 2024 🤘 AEROSMITH, BOSTON, METAL CHURCH, MORBID ANGEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, VAN HALEN
March 26, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Randolpho (Randy) Francisco Castillo (OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002 (aged 51)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH) - March 26th, 1948
Happy 75th
Fran Sheehan (BOSTON) - March 26th, 1949
Happy 62nd
Jeff Plate (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, METAL CHURCH, SAVATAGE) - March 26th, 1962
Happy 60th
Thomas Larsson – March 26th, 1964 (GLENN HUGHES, SIX FEET UNDER, BALTIMOORE)
Happy 55th
Hwang Chang Shik (SAHARA) – March 26th, 1969
Happy 51st
Alessandro Lotta (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WINGDOM) – March 26th, 1973
Happy 59th
Trey Azagthoth (MORBID ANGEL) – March 26th, 1965
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
BECK, BOGERT & APPICE - March 26th, 1973
Happy 48th
THIN LIZZY's Jailbreak - March 26th, 1976
Happy 44th
VAN HALEN's Women and Children First - March 26th, 1980
Happy 34th
HEART’s Brigade – March 26th, 1990
Happy 33rd
MR. BIG’s Lean Into It – March 26th, 1991
Happy 27th
WHITESNAKE’s Restless Heart - March 26th, 1997
Happy 17th
MACHINE HEAD’s The Blackening - March 26th, 2007
Happy 16th
IN FLAMES’ A Sense Of Purpose - March 26th, 2008
Happy 12th
BORKNAGAR’s Urd – March 26th, 2012
Happy 12th
FLYING COLORS’ Flying Colors – March 26th, 2012
GOD FORBID’s Equilibrium – March 26th, 2012
IRON MAIDEN’s En Vivo! – March 26th, 2012
NAGLFAR’s Teras – March 26th, 2012
WODENSTHRONE’s The Storm – March 26th, 2012
WRETCHED’s Son Of Perdition – March 26th, 2012
Happy 4th
NINE INCH NAILS' Ghosts V: Together - March 26th, 2020
NINE INCH NAILS' Ghosts VI: Locusts - March 26th, 2020
Happy 3rd
ANTAGONIST A.D.'s All Things - March 26, 2021
GENGHIS TRON's Dream Weapon - March 26, 2021
MEMORIAM's To The End - March 26, 2021
NECRONOMICON's The Final Chapter - March 26, 2021
THE QUILL's Earthrise - March 26, 2021
TOMAHAWK's Tonic Immobility - March 26, 2021