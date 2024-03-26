Today In Metal History 🤘 March 26th, 2024 🤘 AEROSMITH, BOSTON, METAL CHURCH, MORBID ANGEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, VAN HALEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Randolpho (Randy) Francisco Castillo (OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002 (aged 51)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH) - March 26th, 1948





Happy 75th

Fran Sheehan (BOSTON) - March 26th, 1949

Happy 62nd

Jeff Plate (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, METAL CHURCH, SAVATAGE) - March 26th, 1962





Happy 60th

Thomas Larsson – March 26th, 1964 (GLENN HUGHES, SIX FEET UNDER, BALTIMOORE)

Happy 55th

Hwang Chang Shik (SAHARA) – March 26th, 1969

Happy 51st

Alessandro Lotta (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WINGDOM) – March 26th, 1973

Happy 59th

Trey Azagthoth (MORBID ANGEL) – March 26th, 1965





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

BECK, BOGERT & APPICE - March 26th, 1973

Happy 48th

THIN LIZZY's Jailbreak - March 26th, 1976





Happy 44th

VAN HALEN's Women and Children First - March 26th, 1980



Happy 34th

HEART’s Brigade – March 26th, 1990

Happy 33rd

MR. BIG’s Lean Into It – March 26th, 1991

Happy 27th

WHITESNAKE’s Restless Heart - March 26th, 1997

Happy 17th

MACHINE HEAD’s The Blackening - March 26th, 2007





Happy 16th

IN FLAMES’ A Sense Of Purpose - March 26th, 2008



Happy 12th

BORKNAGAR’s Urd – March 26th, 2012





Happy 12th

FLYING COLORS’ Flying Colors – March 26th, 2012

GOD FORBID’s Equilibrium – March 26th, 2012

IRON MAIDEN’s En Vivo! – March 26th, 2012

NAGLFAR’s Teras – March 26th, 2012

WODENSTHRONE’s The Storm – March 26th, 2012

WRETCHED’s Son Of Perdition – March 26th, 2012

Happy 4th

NINE INCH NAILS' Ghosts V: Together - March 26th, 2020

NINE INCH NAILS' Ghosts VI: Locusts - March 26th, 2020

Happy 3rd

ANTAGONIST A.D.'s All Things - March 26, 2021

GENGHIS TRON's Dream Weapon - March 26, 2021

MEMORIAM's To The End - March 26, 2021

NECRONOMICON's The Final Chapter - March 26, 2021

THE QUILL's Earthrise - March 26, 2021

TOMAHAWK's Tonic Immobility - March 26, 2021