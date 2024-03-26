Today In Metal History 🤘 March 26th, 2024 🤘 AEROSMITH, BOSTON, METAL CHURCH, MORBID ANGEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, VAN HALEN

March 26, 2024, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Randolpho (Randy) Francisco Castillo (OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002 (aged 51) 



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th  
Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH) - March 26th, 1948

Happy 75th  
Fran Sheehan (BOSTON) - March 26th, 1949

Happy 62nd  
Jeff Plate (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, METAL CHURCH, SAVATAGE) - March 26th, 1962

Happy 60th  
Thomas Larsson – March 26th, 1964 (GLENN HUGHES, SIX FEET UNDER, BALTIMOORE)

Happy 55th  
Hwang Chang Shik (SAHARA) – March 26th, 1969

Happy 51st  
Alessandro Lotta (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WINGDOM) – March 26th, 1973

Happy 59th  
Trey Azagthoth (MORBID ANGEL) – March 26th, 1965

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st  
BECK, BOGERT & APPICE - March 26th, 1973

Happy 48th  
THIN LIZZY's Jailbreak - March 26th, 1976

Happy 44th  
VAN HALEN's Women and Children First - March 26th, 1980

Happy 34th
HEART’s Brigade – March 26th, 1990

Happy 33rd  
MR. BIG’s Lean Into It – March 26th, 1991

Happy 27th
WHITESNAKE’s Restless Heart - March 26th, 1997

Happy 17th  
MACHINE HEAD’s The Blackening - March 26th, 2007

Happy 16th
IN FLAMES’ A Sense Of Purpose - March 26th, 2008 

Happy 12th  
BORKNAGAR’s Urd – March 26th, 2012

Happy 12th  
FLYING COLORS’ Flying Colors – March 26th, 2012
GOD FORBID’s Equilibrium – March 26th, 2012
IRON MAIDEN’s En Vivo! – March 26th, 2012
NAGLFAR’s Teras – March 26th, 2012
WODENSTHRONE’s The Storm – March 26th, 2012
WRETCHED’s Son Of Perdition – March 26th, 2012

Happy 4th
NINE INCH NAILS' Ghosts V: Together - March 26th, 2020
NINE INCH NAILS' Ghosts VI: Locusts - March 26th, 2020

Happy 3rd
ANTAGONIST A.D.'s All Things - March 26, 2021
GENGHIS TRON's Dream Weapon - March 26, 2021
MEMORIAM's To The End - March 26, 2021
NECRONOMICON's The Final Chapter - March 26, 2021
THE QUILL's Earthrise - March 26, 2021
TOMAHAWK's Tonic Immobility - March 26, 2021


