Today In Metal History 🤘 March 29th, 2023 🤘 SCORPIONS, TOTO, JANE'S ADDICTION, JEFF BECK, DREAM THEATER
March 29, 2023, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
Robert Troy "Bobby" Kimball (TOTO) - March 29th, 1947
The 19 year-old guitarist on the song was the legendary Steve Lukather and he told BraveWords recently that: “The first hit always has a special memory. David Paich wrote a great song, put us on the map. But we knew what we wanted. We had all been working with other people and making records for other people at that point. I had just started becoming a studio musician, really. I was out with Boz Scaggs for that summer tour, Silk Degrees, one of his biggest tours. Seven nights at the Greek sold out, it was a magical time for me as a young kid at that time to jump in at such a high level. We had already been doing some demos for Toto in January of that year and we went out in the summer with Boz. Jeff (Porcaro; drums) and I were on that tour, and Steve Porcaro (keyboards) was on that tour. We just had the greatest time, and when we got back, Sony offered us a deal. It was Columbia at the time. We didn't really have anything, we were just doing demos, and so David had this trick bag of songs that could go no wrong, so we went in and started cutting. And what you got was the first album. Then we had to figure out how to play it live."
Happy 64th
Peretz Bernstein (aka Perry Farrell) (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS) - March 29th, 1959
Happy 59th
DONNIE VIE (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – March 29th, 1964
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 48th
JEFF BECK’s Blow By Blow - March 29th, 1975
Happy 41st
SCORPIONS’ Blackout - March 29th, 1982
Happy 39th
GWAR’s This Toilet Earth - March 29, 1994
Happy 24th
GAMMA RAY’s Power Plant - March 29, 1999
Happy 24th
AMORPHIS’ Tuonela - March 29th, 1999
Happy 15th
DREAM THEATER's Greatest Hit (...and 21 Other Pretty Cool Songs) - March 29th, 2008
Happy 12th
AMON AMARTH’s Surtur Rising – March 29th, 2011
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Celestial Completion – March 29th, 2011
BLACKGUARD’s Firefight – March 29th, 2011
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Best Of – March 29th, 2011
CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Blunt Force Trauma – March 29th, 2011
OBSCURA’s Omnivium – March 29th, 2011
ALEX SKOLNICK’s Alex Skolnick Trio – March 29th, 2011
Happy 10th
PERSEFONE’s Spiritual Migration – March 29th, 2013
Happy 4th
ANTHEM's Nucleus (compilation album) - March 29th, 2019
DEVIN TOWNSEND's Empath - March 29th, 2019
FOREVER STILL's Breathe in Colours - March 29th, 2019
I PREVAIL's Trauma - March 29th, 2019
L.A. GUNS' The Devil You Know - March 29th, 2019
MANOWAR's The Final Battle I - March 29th, 2019
NIGHTRAGE's Wolf to Man - March 29th, 2019
OKILLY DOKILLY's Howdilly Twodilly - March 29th, 2019
WHITECHAPEL's The Valley - March 29th, 2019