Today In Metal History 🤘 March 29th, 2023 🤘 SCORPIONS, TOTO, JANE'S ADDICTION, JEFF BECK, DREAM THEATER

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Robert Troy "Bobby" Kimball (TOTO) - March 29th, 1947



The 19 year-old guitarist on the song was the legendary Steve Lukather and he told BraveWords recently that: “The first hit always has a special memory. David Paich wrote a great song, put us on the map. But we knew what we wanted. We had all been working with other people and making records for other people at that point. I had just started becoming a studio musician, really. I was out with Boz Scaggs for that summer tour, Silk Degrees, one of his biggest tours. Seven nights at the Greek sold out, it was a magical time for me as a young kid at that time to jump in at such a high level. We had already been doing some demos for Toto in January of that year and we went out in the summer with Boz. Jeff (Porcaro; drums) and I were on that tour, and Steve Porcaro (keyboards) was on that tour. We just had the greatest time, and when we got back, Sony offered us a deal. It was Columbia at the time. We didn't really have anything, we were just doing demos, and so David had this trick bag of songs that could go no wrong, so we went in and started cutting. And what you got was the first album. Then we had to figure out how to play it live."





Happy 64th

Peretz Bernstein (aka Perry Farrell) (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS) - March 29th, 1959

Happy 59th

DONNIE VIE (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – March 29th, 1964



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th

JEFF BECK’s Blow By Blow - March 29th, 1975





Happy 41st

SCORPIONS’ Blackout - March 29th, 1982



Happy 39th

GWAR’s This Toilet Earth - March 29, 1994

Happy 24th

GAMMA RAY’s Power Plant - March 29, 1999







Happy 24th

AMORPHIS’ Tuonela - March 29th, 1999





Happy 15th

DREAM THEATER's Greatest Hit (...and 21 Other Pretty Cool Songs) - March 29th, 2008

Happy 12th

AMON AMARTH’s Surtur Rising – March 29th, 2011



BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Celestial Completion – March 29th, 2011

BLACKGUARD’s Firefight – March 29th, 2011

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Best Of – March 29th, 2011

CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Blunt Force Trauma – March 29th, 2011

OBSCURA’s Omnivium – March 29th, 2011

ALEX SKOLNICK’s Alex Skolnick Trio – March 29th, 2011

Happy 10th

PERSEFONE’s Spiritual Migration – March 29th, 2013

Happy 4th

ANTHEM's Nucleus (compilation album) - March 29th, 2019

DEVIN TOWNSEND's Empath - March 29th, 2019

FOREVER STILL's Breathe in Colours - March 29th, 2019

I PREVAIL's Trauma - March 29th, 2019

L.A. GUNS' The Devil You Know - March 29th, 2019



MANOWAR's The Final Battle I - March 29th, 2019

NIGHTRAGE's Wolf to Man - March 29th, 2019

OKILLY DOKILLY's Howdilly Twodilly - March 29th, 2019

WHITECHAPEL's The Valley - March 29th, 2019