Today In Metal History 🤘 March 2nd, 2023 🤘 ANVIL, BON JOVI, AC/DC, SPINAL TAP, SACRED REICH, DIMMU BORGIR

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Lewis Allan "LOU" REED: March 2nd, 1942 – October 27th, 2013 (71)





R.I.P. William RORY GALLAGHER: March 2nd, 1948 – June 14th, 1995 (47)

R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey "JEFF" HEALEY: March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008 (41)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Steve “Lips” Kudlow (ANVIL) - March 2nd, 1956





Happy 67th

Mark Evans (AC/DC) - March 2nd, 1956

Happy 61st

Jon Bon Jovi (BON JOVI) - March 2nd, 1962





Happy 60th

Scott Dalhover (DANGEROUS TOYS) - March 2nd, 1963

Happy 57th

Stevie Rachelle (TUFF) - March 2nd, 1966



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ The Captain And Me - March 2nd, 1973





Happy 39th

This Is Spinal Tap - March 2nd, 1984





Happy 30th

SACRED REICH's Independent - March 2, 1993





Happy 24th

DIMMU BORGIR’s Spiritual Black Dimensions - March 2nd, 1999





Happy 14th

SOLITUDE AETURNUS’ Hour Of Despair - March 2nd, 2009

Happy 13th

THE BLED's Heat Fetish - March 2nd, 2010

DERDIAN's New Era Pt. 3 - The Apocalypse - March 2nd, 2010

Happy 12th

CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Relentless Reckless Forever – March 2nd, 2011





Happy 11th

HEIDEVOLK’s Batavi – March 2nd, 2012

Happy 5th

BLAZE BAYLEY’s The Redemption Of William Black – Infinite Entanglement Part III – March 2nd, 2018

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST’s Resurrection – March 2nd, 2018

BLACK MOTH’s Anatomical Venus

ROLO TOMASSI’s Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

(Lips photo by: James Garvin)