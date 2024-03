Today In Metal History 🤘 March 3rd, 2024 🤘 METALLICA, ENTOMBED, MONTROSE, JETHRO TULL, TRIUMPH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ronald Douglas "Ronnie" Montrose (MONTROSE, GAMMA): November 29th, 1947 – March 3rd, 2012 (aged 64)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Terence Charles "Snowy" White (PINK FLOYD, THIN LIZZY) - March 3rd, 1948





Happy 60th

Kevin Steele (ROXX GANG) - March 3rd, 1964

Lonnie Vencent (BULLETBOYS) - March 3rd, 1964





Happy 58th

Timo Tapio Tolkki (REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE, STRATOVARIUS) - March 3rd, 1966



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd

JETHRO TULL’s Thick As A Brick - March 3rd, 1972



Happy 47th

BAD COMPANY’s Burnin' Sky - March 3, 1977

Happy 38th

METALLICA's Master Of Puppets - March 3rd, 1986





Happy 35th

TRIUMPH’s Classics - March 3rd, 1989

Happy 27th

ENTOMBED’s DCLXVI: To Ride Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth - March 3rd, 1997





Happy 26th

THE BLACK CROWES’ Warpaint - March 3, 2008

Happy 10th

GOJIRA’s Les Enfants Sauvages (Live) – March 3rd, 2014

Happy 17th

ARGHOSLENT’s Hornets Of The Pogrom – March 3rd, 2007

Happy 16th

AZAGHAL’s Omega – March 3rd, 2008

Happy 15th

BURIED INSIDE’s Spoils Of Failure – March 3rd, 2009

Happy 14th

LUDICRA's The Tenant - March 3rd, 2010

METSATOOL's Aio - March 3rd, 2010

Happy 13th

RUDRA’s Brahmavidya: Immortal I – March 3rd, 2011

Happy 10th

EARTH CRISIS’ Salvation Of Innocents – March 3rd, 2014

Happy 9th

LEVIATHAN’s Scar Sighted – March 3rd, 2015

Happy 7th

BLAZE BAYLEY's Endure and Survive - March 3rd, 2017

EMMURE's Look at Yourself - March 3rd, 2017

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES' Season Of The Witch - March 3rd, 2017

MAJESTY's Rebels - March 3rd, 2017

WITHIN THE RUINS' Halfway Human - March 3rd, 2017