Today In Metal History 🤘 March 7th, 2023 🤘ENTOMBED, NEVERMORE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, MESHUGGAH

March 7, 2023, 51 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities sanctuary flotsam and jetsam loverboy amanda sommerville yes kix meshuggah burzum grave digger

Today In Metal History 🤘 March 7th, 2023 🤘ENTOMBED, NEVERMORE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, MESHUGGAH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013 (65)

R.I.P. Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1961 - December 13th, 2017 (56)

R.I.P. Lars-Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, ENTOMBED A.D., FIRESPAWN): February 17th, 1972 – March 7th, 2021 (49)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 58th  
Eric "A.K" Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965

Happy 69th  
Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954

Happy 56th  
David Shankle (MANOWAR, DAVID SHANKLE GROUP) - March 7, 1967

Happy 44th  
Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th
GENESIS’ From Genesis To Revelation - March 7th, 1969 

Happy 53rd 
MOUNTAIN’s Climbing! - March 7th, 1970

Happy 40th  
KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983

Happy 15th  
MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday
BURZUM - Fallen - March 7th, 2011
GRAVE DIGGER - The Clans Are Still Marching - March 7th, 2011

Happy 11th Birthday
LULLACRY - Where Angels Fear - March 7th, 2012
TORTURE KILLER - I Chose Death - March 7th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday
CARNIFEX - Die Without Hope - March 7th, 2014
DAWN OF DESTINY - F.E.A.R. - March 7th, 2014

Happy 6th
CIRITH GORGOR - Bi Den Dode Hant (EP) - March 7th, 2017



Featured Audio

IN FLAMES – “Meet Your Maker” (Nuclear Blast)

IN FLAMES – “Meet Your Maker” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews