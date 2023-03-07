Today In Metal History 🤘 March 7th, 2023 🤘ENTOMBED, NEVERMORE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, AMANDA SOMERVILLE, MESHUGGAH
March 7, 2023, 51 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Peter “Banks” William Brockbanks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013 (65)
R.I.P. Warrel Dane (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - March 7th, 1961 - December 13th, 2017 (56)
R.I.P. Lars-Göran Petrov (ENTOMBED, ENTOMBED A.D., FIRESPAWN): February 17th, 1972 – March 7th, 2021 (49)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 58th
Eric "A.K" Knutson (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) - March 7th, 1965
Happy 69th
Matt Frenette (LOVERBOY, STREETHEART) - March 7th, 1954
Happy 56th
David Shankle (MANOWAR, DAVID SHANKLE GROUP) - March 7, 1967
Happy 44th
Amanda Somerville (KISKE/SOMERVILLE, TRILLIUM, AVANTASIA, HDK) - March 7th, 1979
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
GENESIS’ From Genesis To Revelation - March 7th, 1969
Happy 53rd
MOUNTAIN’s Climbing! - March 7th, 1970
Happy 40th
KIX' Cool Kids – March 7th, 1983
Happy 15th
MESHUGGAH’s obZen - March 7th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday
BURZUM - Fallen - March 7th, 2011
GRAVE DIGGER - The Clans Are Still Marching - March 7th, 2011
Happy 11th Birthday
LULLACRY - Where Angels Fear - March 7th, 2012
TORTURE KILLER - I Chose Death - March 7th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday
CARNIFEX - Die Without Hope - March 7th, 2014
DAWN OF DESTINY - F.E.A.R. - March 7th, 2014
Happy 6th
CIRITH GORGOR - Bi Den Dode Hant (EP) - March 7th, 2017